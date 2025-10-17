Mortgage admins are 'backbone of the lending process' and should embrace self-promotion, Pepper says

Mortgage administrators are the "backbone of the lending process" and should embrace self-promotion, industry leaders said at an event last night.

The exclusive invite-only event, Admin After Hours by Pepper Money, had the aim of helping administrators grow their network, giving them an opportunity to strengthen their relationships with each other and industry figures.

Around 50 people attended the event, which took place at Me London on the Strand.

The night featured a talk from TEDX speaker and author Stefanie Sword-Williams, who shared insights on building a personal brand in a “self-promotion” masterclass.

In her talk, she recommended showing your uniqueness and being “genuine, gracious and a giver” when it comes to self-promotion.

Other recommendations included “selling you benefits”, so you keep track of your business impact, and creating your own “work reflection criteria” to acknowledge your work and achievements. The final recommendation was to care less and share more.

Paul Adams (pictured), sales director at Pepper Money, added: “Administrators are the unsung heroes behind every successful mortgage application. Their expertise and dedication to maintain the efficiency and integrity of the mortgage market delivers great customer outcomes and supports brokers. Pepper Money is committed to shining a light on their contribution and investing in their growth, because a strong lending market depends on the strength of every role within it.

“At Pepper Money, we deeply value the contribution administrators make to the industry and are proud to champion their role through initiatives like Admins After Hours, which demonstrate our belief that administrators deserve recognition, development opportunities, and a strong voice in the future of lending.”

Phil Green, marketing director at Pepper Money, commended: “Mortgage administrators are the backbone of the lending process. Their meticulous attention to detail, case management skills, and ability to liaise effectively between brokers, lenders, and customers ensure that every mortgage journey runs smoothly.

“By bringing this community together through events like Admins After Hours, we aim to help administrators build their professional networks, elevate their personal brands, and reinforce the value they bring to an effective and customer-focused lending market. This work is a passion project of ours and is further evidenced through the work we’ve done to establish award categories throughout the industry to recognise this important talent pool.”