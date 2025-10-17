Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 17/10/2025

With just over a month until the Autumn Budget and speculation that there could be changes to the property transaction tax, the organisation called out the impact of stamp duty on mobility and the suitability of homes.
Following an advertising campaign to promote ChatGPT, Uinsure’s Lauren Bagley explained why mortgage firms should pay attention to their own marketing even if business is going well. Meanwhile, Mortgage Advice Bureau’s (MAB’s) Helen Pierson wrote about doing more to promote new-build housing.
Other top stories included the regulator releasing a test programme for open finance in mortgage lending, average rates rising for the first time in eight months and the affordability challenges seen by double-income first-time buyers.
Stamp duty causes an ‘inefficient allocation of property’ and should not be increased, says IFS
Five ways mortgage administrators can manage their work-life balance
When ChatGPT has to shout louder, it’s time for mortgage firms to speak up too – Bagley
New-build mortgage demand is down – let’s remind the builders what we do best – Pierson
TSB and Barclays join new homeownership scheme with Barratt Redrow and Persimmon
Homeownership is still a challenge as double-income FTBs hit affordability ‘ceiling’, Twenty7tec warns
Kensington Mortgages hires Cawthra as national accounts head
Exclusive: Half of prospective FTBs have held back on home buying plans over mortgage product choice
Average mortgage rates rise for the first time in eight months, Moneyfacts says
Family BS video: Later life innovation will be the ‘transition’ of high street interest-only to later life lending solutions