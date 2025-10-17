Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 17/10/2025

The Institute for Fiscal Studies' (IFS') damning analysis of the impracticalities of stamp duty was the top news this week.

With just over a month until the Autumn Budget and speculation that there could be changes to the property transaction tax, the organisation called out the impact of stamp duty on mobility and the suitability of homes.

Following an advertising campaign to promote ChatGPT, Uinsure’s Lauren Bagley explained why mortgage firms should pay attention to their own marketing even if business is going well. Meanwhile, Mortgage Advice Bureau’s (MAB’s) Helen Pierson wrote about doing more to promote new-build housing.

Other top stories included the regulator releasing a test programme for open finance in mortgage lending, average rates rising for the first time in eight months and the affordability challenges seen by double-income first-time buyers.