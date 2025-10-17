Create Account
Create Account
Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 17/10/2025

Shekina Tuahene
Written By:
Posted:
October 17, 2025
Updated:
October 17, 2025
The Institute for Fiscal Studies' (IFS') damning analysis of the impracticalities of stamp duty was the top news this week.

With just over a month until the Autumn Budget and speculation that there could be changes to the property transaction tax, the organisation called out the impact of stamp duty on mobility and the suitability of homes.

Following an advertising campaign to promote ChatGPT, Uinsure’s Lauren Bagley explained why mortgage firms should pay attention to their own marketing even if business is going well. Meanwhile, Mortgage Advice Bureau’s (MAB’s) Helen Pierson wrote about doing more to promote new-build housing.

Other top stories included the regulator releasing a test programme for open finance in mortgage lending, average rates rising for the first time in eight months and the affordability challenges seen by double-income first-time buyers.

Stamp duty causes an ‘inefficient allocation of property’ and should not be increased, says IFS

Sponsored

Five ways mortgage administrators can manage their work-life balance

Sponsored by Pepper Money

When ChatGPT has to shout louder, it’s time for mortgage firms to speak up too – Bagley

New-build mortgage demand is down – let’s remind the builders what we do best – Pierson

TSB and Barclays join new homeownership scheme with Barratt Redrow and Persimmon

Homeownership is still a challenge as double-income FTBs hit affordability ‘ceiling’, Twenty7tec warns

Kensington Mortgages hires Cawthra as national accounts head

Exclusive: Half of prospective FTBs have held back on home buying plans over mortgage product choice

FCA runs open finance test programme for mortgages

Average mortgage rates rise for the first time in eight months, Moneyfacts says

Family BS video: Later life innovation will be the ‘transition’ of high street interest-only to later life lending solutions

Tags:
Barclays
Financial Conduct Authority (FCA)
most read
most read stories
New Build
Stamp Duty
TSB

