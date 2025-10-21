Create Account
user.first_name
Menu

News

Homeowners admit to juggling multiple credit cards and overdraft debt

Homeowners admit to juggling multiple credit cards and overdraft debt
Samantha Partington
Written By:
Posted:
October 21, 2025
Updated:
October 21, 2025
More than a third of homeowners have two credit cards, while 16% owe over £10,000, according to a report by a specialist mortgage lender.

The portion of those with multiple credit cards rises among younger generations.

Some 72% of younger homeowners aged between 25 and 34 years old have more than one credit card, a survey by Pepper Money found.

The reliance on short-term debt extends to overdraft usage, as a quarter of homeowners admitted to using theirs at least six times in the last year.

Meanwhile, more than a quarter of homeowners are looking to borrow more than £10,000-25,000 for a significant spend, such as home improvements. However, 29% feel limited by the financial products available.

Ryan McGrath, director of second charge mortgages, said that while credit cards and overdrafts offer convenience, they often come with higher interest rates and fees.

Sponsored

Five ways mortgage administrators can manage their work-life balance

Sponsored by Pepper Money

He said: “Second charge mortgages can offer a smarter alternative, particularly for those looking to borrow larger sums – for major expenses such as home improvements.

“Typically, much lower interest rates compared to credit cards and the ability to spread costs over longer repayment periods, to reduced monthly costs, second charge mortgages can offer homeowners greater financial stability and a credible method to repay debts.”

He added: “It’s vital that we raise awareness of second charge mortgages as a viable and responsible borrowing option.”

According to the latest figures from the Finance & Leasing Association (FLA), the value of new second charge business came to £176m in August, up 16% year-on-year.

Related
View All

News

Smartr365 develops AI-powered case import feature

Smartr365 develops AI-powered case import feature

News

Arrears fall for second quarter running but late payments raise alarms, Pepper Advantage says

Arrears fall for second quarter running but late payments raise alarms, Pepper Advantage says

News

Stamp duty receipts rise by £1.2bn as IHT climbs to £4.4bn – HMRC

Stamp duty receipts rise by £1.2bn as IHT climbs to £4.4bn – HMRC

News

Shawbrook seeks valuation of up to £2bn in IPO

Shawbrook seeks valuation of up to £2bn in IPO

View All
Tags:
credit card
Overdraft
Pepper Money

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/