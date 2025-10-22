Part two: We’re reimagining the mortgage experience and it’s landing now – a conversation with Smartr365’s Macklin

Damon Macklin is chief product officer at Smartr365, where he leads the company's end-to-end product strategy, design, and delivery, shaping the platform that powers over 20% of the UK intermediary mortgage market.

With a career rooted in product-led growth and digital transformation, Macklin brings over 15 years of experience in building intuitive, high-performing platforms that blend deep behavioural insight with scalable technology. His expertise lies in translating complex user journeys into seamless, emotionally resonant digital experiences, particularly in regulated and high-stakes sectors.

Before joining Smartr365, Macklin held senior product and customer experience roles across fintech, software-as-a-service (SaaS), and consumer platforms. He is known for championing agile, insight-driven teams that obsess over the small details that make big differences for users, whether brokers, business partners or end customers.

At Smartr365, Macklin is spearheading the redesign of the mortgage journey through smart automation, behavioural nudges, and a modern user interface (UI), ensuring that every interaction – from fact find to final approval – feels personal, fast, and frictionless.

Continuing our interview with Damon Macklin, chief product officer at Smartr365, he speaks to Shekina Tuahene, deputy editor at Mortgage Solutions, about the company’s key product roll-outs, such as SmartrFlow, SmartCurrency, CRM redesign, and the broader vision that culminates in its milestone at the end of October.

Read the first part here.

Shekina Tuahene (ST): Damon, you joined Smartr365 just six months ago. What was your mandate coming into the business?

Damon Macklin (DM): The brief was really clear from day one: take what is already a powerful, market-leading platform and make the experience truly intuitive and effortless for every user, brokers, introducers, and homebuyers alike.

Smartr365 already supports over 20% of the UK intermediary mortgage market. The challenge wasn’t to build from scratch, it was to take a strong, established product and evolve it into something people genuinely enjoy using. Something that feels as clean and intelligent as the best consumer apps, but without losing the sophistication brokers need.

ST: And how close are you to delivering that vision?

DM: Honestly, it’s here. Over the past few weeks, we’ve released several of the key building blocks: SmartrFlow, our intelligent case workflow engine, SmartCurrency, which simplifies international payments, and enhanced lender integrations, starting with NatWest.

These are live right now and represent the start of something bigger. This October, we’ll be rolling out the next major evolution, a complete redesign of the user experience across the entire Smartr365 platform.

ST: What does that redesign mean in practice, especially for brokers?

DM: For brokers, the platform will feel significantly lighter and more responsive. We’ve re-engineered the CRM to move from task-heavy to task-smart. It understands the journey, nudges the right actions at the right time, and gives you visibility without the noise.

You’ll see a cleaner, more intuitive interface. You’ll see contextual prompts, task tracking, smart search, and automated document management that takes care of itself. The goal is simple: less admin, more advice.

ST: And for homebuyers?

DM: This is where it gets really exciting. We’ve rebuilt the Homebuyer App to match modern expectations mobile-first, secure, and beautifully simple.

We’re introducing password-free onboarding with secure Magic Links. These are one-time, unique links that provide verified access without the need to create or remember passwords. We’re also offering pre-filled fact finds using Experian Credit Reports, open banking and Yoti ID, real-time application tracking with full transparency, in-app messaging between broker and buyer, and smart property insights with valuation and contextual data.

This is not just a cosmetic update. We’re eliminating points of drop-off, reducing friction, and creating a connected journey that people can trust from start to finish and even beyond, into ongoing property management.

ST: Would you describe what Smartr365 is doing as Monzo or Revolut, but for mortgages?

DM: That’s exactly the inspiration. Those apps changed the game in retail banking by making things feel personal, smart, and simple. There’s no reason why mortgages, which are far more emotionally significant, shouldn’t offer the same experience.

And to be clear, we’re not just layering this on for homebuyers. The same principles are being applied to the broker and introducer journeys as well. We want the entire Smartr365 ecosystem to feel like one cohesive, intuitive platform, regardless of where you enter it.

ST: How does this tie into Smartr365’s broader strategy?

DM: Everything we’re doing ties back to outcomes: higher adoption, better productivity, faster completions, and better experiences across the board. We are not building shiny features for the sake of it; we’re solving real problems, removing real pain points.

This upcoming October release is the culmination of that thinking. It’s where strategy meets delivery. And it’s only the beginning.

ST: Final question: what excites you most about what’s next?

DM: The simplicity. That moment when a broker logs in and just gets it. When a client completes their fact find in five minutes instead of 20. When a mortgage journey finally feels like the kind of digital experience people expect in 2025.

We’ve built the engine, now we’re making it sing.