Foundation adds fixed-fee and green BTL options; Gatehouse eases BTL criteria – round-up

Foundation Home Loans has refreshed its buy-to-let (BTL) range with fixed-fee products and a green short-term let deal.

The fixed fee products are available on Foundation Home Loans’ F1 criteria, for borrowers with an almost clean credit history, and F2 criteria, for borrowers financing specialist property types.

This includes a five-year fix up to 75% loan to value (LTV) on the F1 criteria with a £4,995 fee and a 5.49% rate. Under the F2 criteria and for houses in multiple occupation (HMOs), there is a five-year fix up to 75% LTV with a £7,995 fee and a rate of 5.64%, while for multi-unit freehold blocks (MUFBs), the corresponding product is priced at 5.74%.

All products have a minimum loan size of £300,000.

Foundation Home Loans has added a green five-year fix to its short-term let range, up to 75% LTV and priced at 6.09%. This has a 1.25% fee and offers £500 cashback. The product is available on properties with an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating of A to C.

Tom Jacob, director of product at Foundation Home Loans, said: “We continue to evolve our BTL range in response to what brokers and their landlord clients are telling us. The new select fixed-fee products have been designed to deliver even greater flexibility across some of our most popular product ranges, while the introduction of a green short-term let option reflects our ongoing commitment to supporting landlords investing in energy-efficient property.

“As we approach the end of 2025, our focus remains on maintaining strong broker relationships and ensuring our products continue to meet the needs of a specialist market that values choice, consistency, and common-sense lending.”

Last week, the lender made a round of rate reductions.

Gatehouse Bank revises BTL criteria

Gatehouse Bank has made criteria changes to selected BTL purchase plans.

The Sharia-compliant lender has reduced the minimum level of experience needed for landlords looking to purchase HMOs and MUFBs. Gatehouse Bank will now accept a minimum of one year’s experience as a residential landlord, regardless of property type, instead of the previous requirement of two years.

The change applies to all landlords, including those based in the UK or overseas.

Gatehouse Bank has also streamlined the application process for UK BTL borrowers who are using top slicing.

Now, the lender will ask these applicants to provide one month of payslips and bank statements, a change from the previous requirement of documents from the last three months.

Borrowers must have a minimum income of £32,000 from at least one UK-based applicant to be eligible for top slicing.

Gemma Donnelly, head of customer propositions at Gatehouse Bank, said: “We are always looking for ways to make our process simpler and more efficient for brokers and customers while still ensuring we are providing finance responsibly.

“Today’s changes will not only set us apart from other providers but will enhance the customer journey for those looking to purchase a BTL property with us.”