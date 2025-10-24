Create Account
News

NatWest lowers mortgage rates

Shekina Tuahene
Written By:
Posted:
October 24, 2025
Updated:
October 24, 2025
NatWest has made a number of rate cuts to mortgages for new business, existing customers and additional borrowing.

The rates will be effective from 27 October. 

For new borrowers, first-time buyer rates have been cut, including a fee-free two-year fix at 85% loan to value (LTV), which has been cut from 4.38% to 4.27%, while the option with a £995 fee has been reduced from 4.13% to 4.09%. 

The corresponding five-year fixed rates have dropped from 4.35% to 4.31% and 4.25% to 4.17% respectively. 

At 90% LTV, the two-year fix with no fee has gone down from 4.53% to 4.51% and the option with a £995 fee has fallen from 4.34% to 4.3%. The five-year alternatives have gone from 4.53% to 4.49% and 4.4% to 4.39%. 

A two-year fixed purchase product for standard borrowers at 60% LTV with no fee has been cut from 4.23% to 4.06%, and with a £995 fee, from 3.99% to 3.82%. 

Changes have also been made to five-year fixes at the same tier, and two- and five-year fixed options at 75%, 80%, 90% and 95% LTV. 

New business remortgage, shared equity and green mortgage rates have also been reduced. 

Further, fixed and tracker rates for further advances from 60% to 90% LTV have gone down, including fee-paying and no-fee products. 

NatWest joins Barclays, Santander, HSBC and Accord Mortgages in lowering mortgage rates this week. 

