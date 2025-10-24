Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 24/10/2025

News that Habito was growing its mortgage advice team was also among the top stories, as well as the Renters’ Rights Bill finally reaching the royal assent stage – the final step before it becomes law.
The mortgage broker’s exit dilemma: Why most firms are unsellable (and how to build one that isn’t) – Flavin
Habito grows mortgage advice team with seven recruitsSponsored
Five ways multi-property mortgages can help your buy-to-let clients
Sponsored by Aldermore
Renters’ Rights Bill to become law as it reaches royal assent stage
Ironically, the BoE’s decision to hold rates could see firms finish strongly this year – Clifford
Atom Bank moves offices and unveils plans to expand mortgage teams
Mortgage lenders need more than AI to understand value and risk – Miller
Housing wealth could unlock £23bn for older homeowners but policy change is needed