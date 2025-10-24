Create Account
News

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 24/10/2025

Shekina Tuahene
Written By:
Posted:
October 24, 2025
Updated:
October 24, 2025
Paul Flavin's insight on how brokers prepared to exit the profession was the most read story this week.

News that Habito was growing its mortgage advice team was also among the top stories, as well as the Renters’ Rights Bill finally reaching the royal assent stage – the final step before it becomes law.

 

The mortgage broker’s exit dilemma: Why most firms are unsellable (and how to build one that isn’t) – Flavin

Habito grows mortgage advice team with seven recruits

Sponsored

Five ways multi-property mortgages can help your buy-to-let clients

Sponsored by Aldermore

Renters’ Rights Bill to become law as it reaches royal assent stage

Ironically, the BoE’s decision to hold rates could see firms finish strongly this year – Clifford

Smartr365 releases AI Compliance for instant case checking

Shawbrook seeks valuation of up to £2bn in IPO

Know Your BDM: Emma Parker, The Stafford BS

Atom Bank moves offices and unveils plans to expand mortgage teams

Mortgage lenders need more than AI to understand value and risk – Miller

Housing wealth could unlock £23bn for older homeowners but policy change is needed

Tags:
exit strategy
Habito
mortgage advice
Renters' Rights Bill
Smartr365

