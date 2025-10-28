TSB lowers resi, BTL, PT and additional borrowing rates

High street lender TSB will reduce selected residential, buy-to-let (BTL), product transfer (PT) and additional borrowing ranges by up to 0.2%.

The mortgage rate changes will come into effect on 28 October.

Within its residential purchase range, its three-year fixed rates up to 85% loan to value (LTV) with a £995 fee will go down by 0.05%, while deals at 85-90% LTV will fall by 0.1%.

Five-year fixed rate house purchase deals up to 85% LTV with a £995 fee will decline by up to 0.01%.

On the residential remortgage side, three-year fixed rates up to 85% LTV with a £995 fee will decrease by 0.05%, along with five-year fixed rates from 60% to 85% LTV with a £995 fee, which will go down by 0.05%.

Five-year fixed rates from 85% to 90% LTV will also reduce by 0.05%.

TSB added that five-year fixed rate shared ownership and shared equity house purchase rates up to 85% LTV with a £995 fee will fall by up to 0.01%.

On the BTL side, two- and five-year fixed house purchase rates up to 75% LTV will decrease by 0.15%, while remortgage deals will decrease by 0.2%.

In its product transfer (PT) range, residential two-year fixed rates from 75% to 90% LTV will decline by 0.1%, along with three-year fixed rates between 75% and 85% LTV.

Five-year fixed BTL PT rates from 60% to 75% LTV will decrease by 0.05%.

TSB added that it will cut residential two- and three-year fixed rates from 75% to 80% LTV, and BTL five-year fixed rates between 60% and 75% LTV will fall by 0.05%.

Earlier this month, the bank announced rate increases in its mortgage range.