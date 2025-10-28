Create Account
user.first_name
Menu

News

TSB lowers resi, BTL, PT and additional borrowing rates

TSB lowers resi, BTL, PT and additional borrowing rates
Anna Sagar
Written By:
Posted:
October 28, 2025
Updated:
October 28, 2025
High street lender TSB will reduce selected residential, buy-to-let (BTL), product transfer (PT) and additional borrowing ranges by up to 0.2%.

The mortgage rate changes will come into effect on 28 October.

Within its residential purchase range, its three-year fixed rates up to 85% loan to value (LTV) with a £995 fee will go down by 0.05%, while deals at 85-90% LTV will fall by 0.1%.

Five-year fixed rate house purchase deals up to 85% LTV with a £995 fee will decline by up to 0.01%.

On the residential remortgage side, three-year fixed rates up to 85% LTV with a £995 fee will decrease by 0.05%, along with five-year fixed rates from 60% to 85% LTV with a £995 fee, which will go down by 0.05%.

Five-year fixed rates from 85% to 90% LTV will also reduce by 0.05%.

Sponsored

Five ways multi-property mortgages can help your buy-to-let clients

Sponsored by Aldermore

TSB added that five-year fixed rate shared ownership and shared equity house purchase rates up to 85% LTV with a £995 fee will fall by up to 0.01%.

On the BTL side, two- and five-year fixed house purchase rates up to 75% LTV will decrease by 0.15%, while remortgage deals will decrease by 0.2%.

In its product transfer (PT) range, residential two-year fixed rates from 75% to 90% LTV will decline by 0.1%, along with three-year fixed rates between 75% and 85% LTV.

Five-year fixed BTL PT rates from 60% to 75% LTV will decrease by 0.05%.

TSB added that it will cut residential two- and three-year fixed rates from 75% to 80% LTV, and BTL five-year fixed rates between 60% and 75% LTV will fall by 0.05%.

Earlier this month, the bank announced rate increases in its mortgage range.

Related
View All

News

The lowdown on the Renters' Rights Bill: part two – The unintended consequences

The lowdown on the Renters’ Rights Bill – part two: The unintended consequences

Green

ESG ratings providers to be brought into FCA regulatory remit

ESG ratings providers to be brought into FCA regulatory remit

News

PRA takes next step in easing capital burden for smaller lenders to boost competition

PRA takes next step in easing capital burden for smaller lenders to boost competition

News

OPDA partners with conveyancing body to digitalise home buying process

OPDA partners with conveyancing body to digitalise home buying process

View All
Tags:
additional borrowing
buy to let
mortgage rate cut
product transfer
purchase
rate cut
remortgage
residential
TSB

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/