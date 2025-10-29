Key Group brings on Perkin as CFO

Key Group has appointed James Perkin as its CFO, with him starting in the role in January, subject to regulatory approval.

In his role, he will have overarching responsibility for the finance function and facilities management team and will take over from Simon Thompson, who has been acting as interim CFO following the retirement of the previous role holder.

Perkin was CFO at Pure Retirement for around two years. Before that, he was the group CFO at Age Partnership for around two years.

He has also acted as CEO for CLC Finance for around a year and finance director at Morse Club for around a year.

Perkin has also held roles at Secure Trust, Debt Managers and Motormile Finance.

Thompson, CEO of Key Group said: “James brings deep experience and expertise in the later life lending market to Key Group and is the ideal appointment at an exciting time for our business.

“The later life lending market is evolving rapidly and is increasingly established as a major part of the mainstream mortgage market. James will make a major contribution to the team as we continue to expand and I look forward to working with him.”

Perkin added: “Key Group is one of the leading companies in the sector, so it is a great time to join. I am excited to apply my experience to help further enhance the group’s proposition.”