Exclusive: Smartr365 introduces ‘intelligent’ assistant Maia

Smartr365 has released an ‘intelligent’ assistant for the mortgage and protection platform called Maia, the Mortgage Artificial Intelligence Agent.

Maia will be embedded across the platform to support every stage of the mortgage journey, from client onboarding to document verification, case management, communication and compliance.

Smartr365 said Maia would help to provide clarity, trust and human connection in an “increasingly intelligent digital world”.

The firm said artificial intelligence (AI) was “transforming” the mortgage sector and it was giving the technology a “name, voice and a purpose”.

Maia will not act as a standalone chatbot or single feature and will be integrated throughout Smartr365’s ecosystem to coordinate its network of AI agents.

Every time AI is used on the Smartr365 platform to make predictive insights, automate updates and deliver real-time notifications, Maia will ‘speak’ to make each interaction consistent and come across as “human”, the firm said.

This will be integrated with Smartr365’s other AI tools, including Agentic AI, which provides prompts and actions to help brokers’ workflow, AI Compliance, which ensures recommendations meet standards, DocDropbox, which reads, categorises and files documents, and AI Support and Intercom, which offers guidance to brokers.

Smartr365 said as AI evolves, it expects Maia’s role to extend beyond automation into conversation to guide brokers and clients with the use of natural, intuitive dialogue.

Conor Murphy, CEO of Smartr365, said: “Maia is the voice of our intelligent ecosystem. She embodies how we believe AI should work – quietly, intelligently, and in partnership with advisers.

“By bringing together every intelligent capability across the platform under one clear identity, Maia helps advisers work smarter, deliver faster, and provide the kind of human-first advice that technology should always enable.”