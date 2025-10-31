Create Account
Brokers 'truly embedding AI' into workflow 'changes the industry' – Star Letter 31/10/2025

Anna Sagar
Written By:
Posted:
October 31, 2025
Updated:
October 31, 2025
Mortgage Solutions and its sister title, Specialist Lending Solutions, pick the top comments from our readers.

This week’s comment was in response to Smartr365’s CEO Conor Murphy’s article about integrating artificial intelligence (AI) into workflows to “power the next mortgage revolution”.

Radka Chlopcikova said: “We see brokers using AI and SMS to revive old leads and even collect documents via WhatsApp – all running in the background so advisers can focus on actual sales conversations.

“That’s the difference between ‘adding another AI widget’ and truly embedding AI into the workflow. One creates extra noise. The other changes the industry.”

These comments are from our readers and do not necessarily reflect the views of Mortgage Solutions or Specialist Lending Solutions.

If you want to comment on any stories or have any stories you think we should cover, please email editorial@ae3media.co.uk 

Aldermore Insights with Jon Cooper: Edition 3 – Renters' Rights Bill: Brokers urged to lead as landmark legislation reshapes UK rental market

