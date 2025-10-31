Brokers ‘truly embedding AI’ into workflow ‘changes the industry’ – Star Letter 31/10/2025

Mortgage Solutions and its sister title, Specialist Lending Solutions, pick the top comments from our readers.

This week’s comment was in response to Smartr365’s CEO Conor Murphy’s article about integrating artificial intelligence (AI) into workflows to “power the next mortgage revolution”.

Radka Chlopcikova said: “We see brokers using AI and SMS to revive old leads and even collect documents via WhatsApp – all running in the background so advisers can focus on actual sales conversations.

“That’s the difference between ‘adding another AI widget’ and truly embedding AI into the workflow. One creates extra noise. The other changes the industry.”

