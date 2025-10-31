FCA warns that advice firm consolidation can lead to ‘poor outcomes’ if not properly managed

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has urged advice firms to strengthen governance and risk controls when considering consolidation.

The regulator said it had seen increased consolidation in the financial advice and wealth management sectors, which can “support efficiency and growth by pooling resources, expertise, and infrastructure and enabling long-term innovation, stronger governance and enhanced financial resilience”.

This is partly driven by retiring advisers looking for exit strategies and groups looking to grow.

However, the FCA said that if the “fast growth of these businesses is not managed effectively, it may create poor outcomes”.

“These could include poor client service, failure of business continuity and disorderly failure,” it noted.

The FCA said it had identified some practices that could increase harm, which included groups that were not “prudentially consolidated”.

Sponsored Aldermore Insights with Jon Cooper: Edition 3 – Renters’ Rights Bill: Brokers urged to lead as landmark legislation reshapes UK rental market Sponsored by Aldermore

“This can lead to a difficulty recognising, measuring or mitigating group risk. This may also limit regulatory oversight of group debt, goodwill and associated risks,” it explained.

Another issue identified was group debt arrangements “weakening the resilience of regulated entities”.

The regulator pointed to companies transferring cash to unregulated parent companies, otherwise known as upstreaming, through intra-group loans or guaranteeing the holding company’s debt.

This will expose them to the group’s financial and operational risks, the FCA said.

Compliance and governance infrastructure also failed to grow to “keep pace with their rapid growth” in certain instances.

Areas of good practice included having a group with “clear structure, strong governance and risk management processes” – groups ensuring regulated entities are “well-resourced and resilient despite debt levels elsewhere in the group”, considering risks across all entities and capturing capital and liquidity needs created by these risks.

The FCA said: “We are not setting new expectations. Our findings are intended to help firms understand those that already exist. If you are a firm with this business model, you should factor in the nature, scale and complexity of your business when considering these findings and their underlying principles.

“Compare our findings to your firm or group’s arrangements to see if your arrangements might lead to increased prudential and conduct risks.

“Consider where you may need to reassess your risk management arrangements or group structure to deliver resilient and well-managed growth, in line with the Consumer Duty and in the best interest of market integrity. These attributes are likely to support timely change in control processes.”