Paragon brings on mobile underwriter

Buy-to-let (BTL) specialist lender Paragon has hired Michael Maynard as a mobile underwriter to strengthen its underwriting function.

In his role as mobile underwriter, Maynard will visit selected broker firms and “proactively manage… new business and underwrite… cases”. This will give brokers face-to-face contact and a direct connection to the wider underwriting team.

Paragon said this will not only ensure that questions and issues are resolved quickly but will also offer an additional layer of support through the application process.

He will report to Matt Fulford, operations manager at Paragon’s new business team.

Maynard joins from Fleet Mortgages, where he worked for around eight years and was most recently a senior roaming underwriter.

Prior to that, he was at Vickery & Company for around three years and has also held roles at iHasco.

Fulford said: “We’re pleased to welcome Michael to the team. We’ve already had some fantastic feedback from intermediaries who have told us that it makes a huge difference to have that direct contact with an underwriter who can support them all the way from enquiry to completion.

“That’s great to hear and we’re planning on building on the success we’ve had to broaden the scope of firms we work with and business we write, whether that’s the complex cases we’ve always specialised in as well as more simple propositions.”

Maynard added: “It’s great to start the next stage of my career with Paragon at a time when we’re doing so much to enhance our systems and processes to make significant improvements to the way we work.

“No two days are never the same with this role. I enjoy getting out there and speaking to brokers face to face because I get to see first-hand the difference it makes to have someone on hand to support. It’s rewarding to work closely with our partners to find solutions and essentially get more deals over the line.”

Earlier this month, Paragon’s SME lending division hired two business development managers (BDMs).