Santander lowers new business fixed rates

Anna Sagar
October 31, 2025
October 31, 2025
Santander has reduced selected new business fixed rates for homemovers, including for new build, by up to 0.1%.

All two-year fixed rates for 75%, 85%, 90% and 95% loan to value (LTV) will decrease by up to 0.1%.

Santander will also cut all three-year fixed rates at 75% LTV by around 0.1%.

Five-year fixed rates at 75%, 90% and 95% LTV and selected 85% LTV five-year fixed rates will decrease by up to 0.04%.

The changes will come into effect on 3 November and there are no other changes to its new business range.

To secure rates in its current range, new business applications should be submitted by 10pm on 2 November.

Earlier this week, the bank confirmed it had deferred the publication of its Q3 results as it awaits clarity on the impact of the motor finance compensation scheme.

