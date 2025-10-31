Santander lowers new business fixed rates

Santander has reduced selected new business fixed rates for homemovers, including for new build, by up to 0.1%.

All two-year fixed rates for 75%, 85%, 90% and 95% loan to value (LTV) will decrease by up to 0.1%.

Santander will also cut all three-year fixed rates at 75% LTV by around 0.1%.

Five-year fixed rates at 75%, 90% and 95% LTV and selected 85% LTV five-year fixed rates will decrease by up to 0.04%.

The changes will come into effect on 3 November and there are no other changes to its new business range.

To secure rates in its current range, new business applications should be submitted by 10pm on 2 November.

Earlier this week, the bank confirmed it had deferred the publication of its Q3 results as it awaits clarity on the impact of the motor finance compensation scheme.