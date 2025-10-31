Create Account
user.first_name
Menu

News

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 31/10/2025

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 31/10/2025
Shekina Tuahene
Written By:
Posted:
October 31, 2025
Updated:
October 31, 2025
The Renters' Right Act finally coming into force dominated the news this week, as did explainers on how the law would change the buy-to-let (BTL) sector.

Insight into how to successfully place a limited company BTL mortgage application was also of interest, as was a debate between MPs about stamp duty.

 

Renters’ Rights Bill becomes law

Five essential tips for a smooth limited company BTL mortgage application – Wilde

Sponsored

Aldermore Insights with Jon Cooper: Edition 3 – Renters’ Rights Bill: Brokers urged to lead as landmark legislation reshapes UK rental market

Sponsored by Aldermore

Eight lessons from eight years – Bhakta

MPs clash over proposal to scrap stamp duty on main residences

The lowdown on the Renters’ Rights Bill – part one: What’s changing and when

The lowdown on the Renters’ Rights Bill – part two: The unintended consequences

Single buyers could wait decades to save deposit or not get on property ladder at all

MQube refocuses on tech and closes MPowered to new loan applications

Govt puts forward changes to environmental permits to enable delivery of homes

TMW intros DIPs for limited company; Principality BS trims rates; Virgin adds deals – round-up

Related
View All

News

Yorkshire BS slashes mortgage rates by up to 23bps

Yorkshire BS slashes mortgage rates by up to 23bps

News

Brokers ‘truly embedding AI’ into workflow ‘changes the industry’ – Star Letter 31/10/2025

Brokers ‘truly embedding AI’ into workflow ‘changes the industry’ – Star Letter 31/10/2025

News

FCA warns that advice firm consolidation can lead to ‘poor outcomes’ if not properly managed

FCA warns that advice firm consolidation can lead to ‘poor outcomes’ if not properly managed

News

All you need to know about the Renters’ Rights Act

All you need to know about the Renters’ Rights Act

View All
Tags:
buy to let
most read
renters rights act
Renters' Rights Bill
Stamp Duty

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/