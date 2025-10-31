Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 31/10/2025

Insight into how to successfully place a limited company BTL mortgage application was also of interest, as was a debate between MPs about stamp duty.
Five essential tips for a smooth limited company BTL mortgage application – WildeSponsored
Aldermore Insights with Jon Cooper: Edition 3 – Renters’ Rights Bill: Brokers urged to lead as landmark legislation reshapes UK rental market
Sponsored by Aldermore
MPs clash over proposal to scrap stamp duty on main residences
The lowdown on the Renters’ Rights Bill – part one: What’s changing and when
The lowdown on the Renters’ Rights Bill – part two: The unintended consequences
Single buyers could wait decades to save deposit or not get on property ladder at all
MQube refocuses on tech and closes MPowered to new loan applications
Govt puts forward changes to environmental permits to enable delivery of homes
TMW intros DIPs for limited company; Principality BS trims rates; Virgin adds deals – round-up