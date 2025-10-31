Create Account
user.first_name
Menu

News

Yorkshire BS slashes mortgage rates by up to 23bps

Yorkshire BS slashes mortgage rates by up to 23bps
Shekina Tuahene
Written By:
Posted:
October 31, 2025
Updated:
October 31, 2025
Yorkshire Building Society has lowered its mortgage rates by as much as 0.23%, with the largest cut to its Income Lifter product.

The five-year fixed Income Lifter product for house purchases, which offers up to 5.5 times income up to 95% loan to value (LTV), has been reduced from 4.66% to 4.43%. This has a £995 fee and a free standard valuation. 

Elsewhere, its two-year fixed rates have been reduced by up to 0.2% and five-year fixes by as much as 0.23%. 

The two-year fixed purchase product up to 60% LTV with a £995 fee and free standard valuation is now 3.87%, down from 3.89%. This product has an additional £250 loyalty cashback option for existing members of Yorkshire Building Society, or anyone recommended by one. 

There is also a five-year fixed remortgage up to 85% LTV, with a £995 fee, and free legal service and standard valuation, which has been cut from 4.26% to 4.16%. 

Further, the rate on its £5k Deposit Mortgage has fallen from 5.46% to 5.4%. This product allows borrowers to buy a home worth up to £500,000 with a £5,000 deposit. 

Sponsored

Aldermore Insights with Jon Cooper: Edition 3 – Renters’ Rights Bill: Brokers urged to lead as landmark legislation reshapes UK rental market

Sponsored by Aldermore

Gemma Hyland, product manager for mortgages at Yorkshire Building Society, said: “We’re delighted to be able to seize the opportunity to pass on even more value to our borrowers, and particularly those struggling to afford a mortgage against the ongoing challenge of high house prices compared to income levels. 

“Our Income Lifter product – now priced even more competitively – provides an opportunity for them to borrow on average £16,000 or 6.5% more.” 

Related
View All

News

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 31/10/2025

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 31/10/2025

News

Brokers ‘truly embedding AI’ into workflow ‘changes the industry’ – Star Letter 31/10/2025

Brokers ‘truly embedding AI’ into workflow ‘changes the industry’ – Star Letter 31/10/2025

News

FCA warns that advice firm consolidation can lead to ‘poor outcomes’ if not properly managed

FCA warns that advice firm consolidation can lead to ‘poor outcomes’ if not properly managed

News

All you need to know about the Renters’ Rights Act

All you need to know about the Renters’ Rights Act

View All
Tags:
mortgage rate reductions
Yorkshire Building Society

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/