Aldermore and Market Harborough BS add limited-edition deals; Principality BS cuts rates – round-up

Aldermore has unveiled new and reduced buy-to-let (BTL) limited-edition deals, with some pricing sub-4%.

Looking at products for individuals and companies with single residential investment properties, the firm has added a duo of five-year fixed rates at 75% loan to value (LTV) with 1.5% and £1,999 fees priced at 4.92% and 5.14% respectively.

Aldermore has cut two-year fixed rates at 75% LTV with no fee and a 5% fee to 5.64% and 3.14% respectively.

Regarding multi-property deals for individuals and company landlords with residential investment property portfolios, there are five-year fixed rates at 75% LTV with 1.5% and £1,999 fees at 4.87% and 5.09%.

Two-year fixed rates at 75% LTV with no fee and a 5% fee have decreased by 0.15% to 5.59% and 3.09%.

Within its house in multiple occupation (HMO) range, Aldermore has added a duo of two-year fixed rates and five-year fixed rates.

This includes a two-year fixed rate at 75% LTV with no fee and a 5% fee at 5.99% and 3.49%.

There is also a five-year fixed rate at 75% LTV with no fee and a £1,999 fee at 5.64% and 5.54%.

Jon Cooper, director of mortgages at Aldermore, said: “Our recent research demonstrates that landlords across the country are enjoying better profits and yields than they have for several years. However, they still face challenges and the future looks uncertain for some.

“At Aldermore, we’re committed to helping the many brilliant landlords active in the market. We achieve this by working with our broker partners to offer competitive rates and personable, tailored services.”

Market Harborough BS adds limited-edition large loan deals

Market Harborough Building Society has added four limited-edition deals for cases between £3m and £5m, with pricing starting from 4.3%.

This includes a two-year fixed rate at 4.3% with a 2% fee, and another two-year fixed rate with a 1% fee priced at 4.84%.

There is also a two-year discount rate with a 2% fee and a rate of 4.35%, and another two-year discount rate at 4.89% with a 1% fee.

The products can cater for several scenarios including non-standard income, self-employed, lending into retirement, complex properties, joint borrower sole proprietor (JBSP) and more. Up to six times income will also be considered.

Iain Smith, Market Harborough Building Society’s head of mortgage distribution, said: “Our brokers have told us they want more choice for their larger loan clients. Our new limited-edition deals mean we’ve increased the range of rate/fee options to suit different needs.

“This ensures we’re well-positioned to support larger loan borrowers, including high-net-worth individuals. It’s all part of our promise to stay responsive, flexible and easy to do business with.”

Principality BS changes rates by up to 0.13%

Principality Building Society will tweak residential, JBSP, BTL and holiday let rates by up to 0.13%.

Within its residential and residential with cashback ranges, cuts of up to 0.08% have been made. For instance, its five-year fixed rate at 95% LTV will be cut by up to 0.08%.

Looking at its JBSP range, reductions of up to 0.13% will be made. This includes its two-year fixed rate at 90% LTV.

On the BTL side, decreases of around 0.06% will come into effect. This includes its five-year fixed rate at 60% LTV and 70% LTV.

In its holiday let range, decreases of up to 0.08% will be made. An example is its five-year fixed rate at 60% LTV.

The firm added that its five-year fixed residential rate at 95% LTV will rise by up to 0.05%.