Nationwide makes sweeping cuts to mortgage rates

Nationwide has cut mortgage rates by up to 0.25 percentage points across its range, with the society’s lowest rate now priced at 3.64%.

From tomorrow, the cuts will be applied to two-, three-, five- and 10-year fixed rate deals.

The new rates include:

The two-year fixed rate at 60% loan to value (LTV) with a £1,499 fee reduced by 0.16% to 3.64%.

The three-year fixed rate at 60% LTV with a £999 fee reduced by 0.24% to 3.75%.

The five-year fixed rate at 60% LTV with a £999 fee reduced by 0.1% to 3.89%.

The two-year fixed rate at 85% LTV with a £999 fee reduced by 0.13% to 3.99%.

Remortgage reductions of up to 0.25% have also been applied across two-, three-, five- and 10-year fixed rate products up to 95% LTV.

The lowest of these rates is a two-year fixed rate at 60% LTV with a £1,499 fee, which is now 3.79%.

Product transfer reductions of up to 0.25% have also been made.

Meanwhile, first-time buyer rates start from 3.89%.

Carlo Pileggi, Nationwide’s head of mortgage products, said: “We’re making rate cuts across the majority of our fixed rate mortgage range, with a number of sub-4% products and a market-leading rate for homemovers. These changes will put Nationwide firmly on the radar for all borrower types as we aim to position the country’s largest building society as one of the most competitively priced lenders in the market.”

Earlier this week, Nationwide made changes to its interest-only and part and part mortgage range to make the deals more accessible.