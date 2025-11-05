Exclusive: Smartr365 launches full mortgage submissions with Halifax

Smartr365 has introduced the ability to complete the entire Halifax application journey without leaving the platform, from full decision in principle (DIP) to full mortgage application (FMA).

Brokers will be able to complete Halifax DIPs directly through Smartr365, including all required data fields and documentation, and complete and submit full FMAs through the API.

This will remove the need to rekey data or switch to a different platform.

The feature will also include resubmissions, allowing brokers to amend and resubmit DIP cases to reflect a change in applicant information or updated lender criteria.

The integration supports all of Halifax’s standard criteria, ensuring the cases submitted are compliant.

Halifax’s three- and four-applicant case structure is not currently available through API, which Smartr365 said would not impact a broker’s main workflow as it only applies to a small number of cases.

Sponsored One Year On: Helping You Add Value with Halifax’s Green Living Reward Sponsored by Halifax Intermediaries

Smartr365 said this was the firm’s next step in digitising the mortgage journey and said the latest update offered a seamless broker experience, improved processing times, enhanced compliance by reducing the risk of error and enabled growth for broker firms through automation.

This brings Smartr365 closer to having 70% of market coverage through direct lender APIs.

Frances Cassidy, head of strategic and technology partnerships at Halifax Intermediaries, said: “Seamless connectivity between lenders and intermediaries is no longer a nice-to-have – it’s a necessity. This integration with Smartr365 reflects our commitment to making mortgage processes faster, smarter, and more transparent for brokers and their clients.

“By leveraging API technology, we’re removing friction from the journey and enabling real-time decisions that improve outcomes across the board. Partnerships like this are pivotal in supporting adviser efficiency and delivering the digital experience today’s customers expect.”

Conor Murphy, CEO of Smartr365, added: “We’re proud to deepen our integration with Halifax, enabling brokers to move from DIP through to FMA without leaving the platform. This is a big win for efficiency and compliance – helping advisers save time, reduce rekeying, and stay focused on delivering great client outcomes.

“What’s especially exciting is the immediate impact this has for our entire broker base, including our key distribution partners: Sesame Bankhall Group (SBG), Openwork, and Legal & General Mortgage Club. This level of integration is exactly what’s needed to support firms at scale and to continue raising the bar for digital transformation in mortgage advice.”

Last year, the firm upgraded its API integration with Halifax for brokers submitting a DIP.