TSB cuts rates; Furness BS adds BTL deals – round-up

High street lender TSB has lowered selected residential rates by up to 0.15% from 5 November.

The lender will lower its two-year fixed house purchase rates up to 90% loan to value (LTV) and five-year fixed house purchase rates from 60% to 95% LTV by up to 0.15%.

Five-year fixed house purchase rates up to 60% LTV with no fee will decrease by up to 0.05%.

On the shared ownership and shared equity side, two-year fixed rates up to 90% LTV will go down by around 0.15% and its five-year fixed rates up to 60% LTV with no fee will decline by up to 0.05%.

Five-year fixed shared ownership house purchase rates from 60% to 95% LTV and five-year fixed shared equity house purchase offerings between 60% and 85% LTV will decrease by up to 0.15%.

At the end of last month, the bank announced reductions to some mortgage rates.

Furness BS updates BTL and holiday let ranges

Furness Building Society has enhanced its buy-to-let (BTL) and holiday let ranges to offer more “competitive rates”.

In its BTL range, deals are available up to 80% LTV and the range begins at 4.65% for a two-year fixed rate up to 75% LTV.

On the holiday let side, the range will have a five-year fixed rate at 75% LTV at 4.78%. The deal offers 90 days’ personal use per year and is available on Airbnb properties.

All deals come with a £995 fee and are available across England, Scotland and Wales.

Jon Cartlidge, head of member and broker strategy at Furness Building Society, said: “Our new range of regulated BTL and holiday let mortgages reflect our continued commitment to supporting brokers with competitive, flexible solutions for their clients.

“The new products feature a 4.65% two-year, fixed rate regulated BTL mortgage and we’re proud to be one of only a few lenders in the UK to offer this type of BTL product.

“All applications are reviewed on an individual basis, enabling our underwriting team to review and assess each applicant’s unique circumstances and consider a wider range of complex cases.”