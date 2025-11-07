Foundation Home Loans cuts resi rates and adds deals

Foundation Home Loans has lowered select residential rates by up to 0.2% and added eight products.

Changes apply across Foundation Home Loans’ residential range in F1 to F4 core deals, remortgage, Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) Saver range, joint borrower sole proprietor (JBSP), professional and key worker deals.

Highlights include select F1 remortgage deals being lowered by up to 0.15%, with pricing starting from 5.49% and a £595 fee.

Foundation Home Loans’ EPC Saver products have been cut by up to 0.2%, with rates beginning from 5.64%, a £995 fee and £1,000 cashback.

F1 and F2 JBSP deals have decreased by up to 0.15%, with pricing from 5.84% with a £3,995 fee.

F3 and F4 deals have been cut by up to 0.2%, with rates starting from 5.84% and 6.14% respectively.

Sponsored One Year On: Helping You Add Value with Halifax’s Green Living Reward Sponsored by Halifax Intermediaries

Within its green range, aimed at properties with an EPC between A and C, there will be £500 cashback on completion, replacing the previous free valuation.

The firm said that this was a “major expansion” of its green mortgage strategy.

Foundation Home Loans has added F1 and F2 products in its green range, including an F1 two-year fixed rates at 65% LTV at 5.29% and five-year fixed rates at 75% LTV at 5.59%. Each comes with a £595 fee and £500 cashback.

It has added new F3 and F4 green products, including two- and five-year fixed rates at 75% LTV starting from 5.89% and 6.19% respectively. Both come with a £595 fee and £500 cashback.

Tom Jacob, director of product at Foundation Home Loans, said: “With swaps easing recently, we’ve taken the opportunity to strengthen our Residential proposition and deliver a range that remains competitive across every customer type.

“These changes reflect both a desire to support brokers through the remainder of the year and a recognition of how the market is evolving, with growing demand for products that can adapt to more diverse borrower circumstances. By expanding choice and improving rates across multiple residential credit tiers, we’re helping brokers deliver more solutions that meet the reality of today’s borrowing landscape.”

He continued: “The extension of our Green range to cover all credit tiers is a key milestone for Foundation Home Loans. It underlines our commitment to supporting environmentally-conscious lending while ensuring it remains inclusive and accessible to residential borrowers at every level.

“We know brokers are looking for options that combine competitive pricing with long-term value, and this refresh reinforces our focus on delivering precisely that – a sustainable, specialist, and consistent offering across the residential market.”