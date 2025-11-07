Nearly a fifth of first-time buyers only need mortgages up to 60% LTV, Moneyfacts reveals

Almost a fifth, 17%, of first-time buyers are looking for mortgages up to 60% loan to value (LTV), suggesting a sizeable cohort are in good financial positions or have access to support, data showed.

Moneyfacts said based on the average UK house price, this would suggest these buyers have deposits of up to £110,000.

Its analysis also showed that 31% of first-time buyers were in need of 90% LTV mortgages, while 10% wanted a deal at 95% LTV. Moneyfacts said this showed that a notable share of first-time buyers, more than two-fifths collectively, were still relying on deposits of up to 10%.

Based on the average house price of £272,995, this would represent a deposit ranging from £13,650 to £27,300.

With an average two-year fixed mortgage rate of 4.48%, a first-time buyer at 60% LTV would have a monthly mortgage repayment of £1,387, while a new homeowner on a 5.41% rate at 95% LTV would be paying £1,522 – a difference of £135.

Looking at other borrower types, half of second-time movers require 60% LTVs, as do 71% of remortgagors.

Sponsored One Year On: Helping You Add Value with Halifax’s Green Living Reward Sponsored by Halifax Intermediaries

Consumer demand for fixed rate mortgages by LTV Max Loan-to-Value (LTV) First-time buyers Second-time buyers Remortgage Moneyfacts Average Mortgage Rate (2-year fix) Monthly mortgage repayment* 60% 17% 50% 71% 4.48% £1,387 75% 16% 24% 17% 4.88% £1,444 85% 23% 13% 8% 4.95% £1,454 90% 31% 9% 3% 5.24% £1,497 95% 10% 3% 1% 5.41% £1,522 Consumers comparing fixed term mortgage deals on moneyfactscompare.co.uk, 3 October to 2 November 2025, by borrower type and LTV. Average mortgage rates correct as at 31 October 2025. *Assumed £250,000 borrowed over 25 years. Capital and interest repayment.

Adam French, head of news at Moneyfactscompare.co.uk, said: “First-time buyers in particular are feeling the weight of affordability pressures, with many relying on more expensive high LTV loans due to the challenges of raising a sizeable deposit. Meanwhile, more established homeowners who have accumulated greater equity, are in a better position to benefit from lower LTVs and more competitive mortgage rates.

“However, a significant proportion of first-time buyers are seeking mortgages at lower LTVs, suggesting that many are receiving significant financial support from family contributions or inheritance. This marks a growing divide in the housing market as those without additional financial assistance face greater financial strain, particularly as they are more vulnerable to rising rates or potential housing market corrections.”