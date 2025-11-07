Nearly a fifth of first-time buyers only need mortgages up to 60% LTV, Moneyfacts reveals

Moneyfacts said based on the average UK house price, this would suggest these buyers have deposits of up to £110,000.
Its analysis also showed that 31% of first-time buyers were in need of 90% LTV mortgages, while 10% wanted a deal at 95% LTV. Moneyfacts said this showed that a notable share of first-time buyers, more than two-fifths collectively, were still relying on deposits of up to 10%.
Based on the average house price of £272,995, this would represent a deposit ranging from £13,650 to £27,300.
With an average two-year fixed mortgage rate of 4.48%, a first-time buyer at 60% LTV would have a monthly mortgage repayment of £1,387, while a new homeowner on a 5.41% rate at 95% LTV would be paying £1,522 – a difference of £135.
Looking at other borrower types, half of second-time movers require 60% LTVs, as do 71% of remortgagors.
|
Consumer demand for fixed rate mortgages by LTV
|
Max Loan-to-Value (LTV)
|
First-time buyers
|
Second-time buyers
|
Remortgage
|
Moneyfacts Average Mortgage Rate (2-year fix)
|
Monthly mortgage repayment*
|
60%
|
17%
|
50%
|
71%
|
4.48%
|
£1,387
|
75%
|
16%
|
24%
|
17%
|
4.88%
|
£1,444
|
85%
|
23%
|
13%
|
8%
|
4.95%
|
£1,454
|
90%
|
31%
|
9%
|
3%
|
5.24%
|
£1,497
|
95%
|
10%
|
3%
|
1%
|
5.41%
|
£1,522
|
Consumers comparing fixed term mortgage deals on moneyfactscompare.co.uk, 3 October to 2 November 2025, by borrower type and LTV. Average mortgage rates correct as at 31 October 2025.
*Assumed £250,000 borrowed over 25 years. Capital and interest repayment.
Adam French, head of news at Moneyfactscompare.co.uk, said: “First-time buyers in particular are feeling the weight of affordability pressures, with many relying on more expensive high LTV loans due to the challenges of raising a sizeable deposit. Meanwhile, more established homeowners who have accumulated greater equity, are in a better position to benefit from lower LTVs and more competitive mortgage rates.
“However, a significant proportion of first-time buyers are seeking mortgages at lower LTVs, suggesting that many are receiving significant financial support from family contributions or inheritance. This marks a growing divide in the housing market as those without additional financial assistance face greater financial strain, particularly as they are more vulnerable to rising rates or potential housing market corrections.”