Create Account
user.first_name
Menu

News

Nearly a fifth of first-time buyers only need mortgages up to 60% LTV, Moneyfacts reveals

Nearly a fifth of first-time buyers only need mortgages up to 60% LTV, Moneyfacts reveals
Shekina Tuahene
Written By:
Posted:
November 7, 2025
Updated:
November 7, 2025
Almost a fifth, 17%, of first-time buyers are looking for mortgages up to 60% loan to value (LTV), suggesting a sizeable cohort are in good financial positions or have access to support, data showed.

Moneyfacts said based on the average UK house price, this would suggest these buyers have deposits of up to £110,000. 

Its analysis also showed that 31% of first-time buyers were in need of 90% LTV mortgages, while 10% wanted a deal at 95% LTV. Moneyfacts said this showed that a notable share of first-time buyers, more than two-fifths collectively, were still relying on deposits of up to 10%. 

Based on the average house price of £272,995, this would represent a deposit ranging from £13,650 to £27,300. 

With an average two-year fixed mortgage rate of 4.48%, a first-time buyer at 60% LTV would have a monthly mortgage repayment of £1,387, while a new homeowner on a 5.41% rate at 95% LTV would be paying £1,522 – a difference of £135. 

Looking at other borrower types, half of second-time movers require 60% LTVs, as do 71% of remortgagors. 

Sponsored

One Year On: Helping You Add Value with Halifax’s Green Living Reward

Sponsored by Halifax Intermediaries

Consumer demand for fixed rate mortgages by LTV

Max Loan-to-Value (LTV)

First-time buyers

Second-time buyers

Remortgage

Moneyfacts Average Mortgage Rate (2-year fix)

Monthly mortgage repayment*

60%

17%

50%

71%

4.48%

£1,387

75%

16%

24%

17%

4.88%

£1,444

85%

23%

13%

8%

4.95%

£1,454

90%

31%

9%

3%

5.24%

£1,497

95%

10%

3%

1%

5.41%

£1,522

Consumers comparing fixed term mortgage deals on moneyfactscompare.co.uk, 3 October to 2 November 2025, by borrower type and LTV. Average mortgage rates correct as at 31 October 2025.

*Assumed £250,000 borrowed over 25 years. Capital and interest repayment.

Adam French, head of news at Moneyfactscompare.co.uk, said: “First-time buyers in particular are feeling the weight of affordability pressures, with many relying on more expensive high LTV loans due to the challenges of raising a sizeable deposit. Meanwhile, more established homeowners who have accumulated greater equity, are in a better position to benefit from lower LTVs and more competitive mortgage rates. 

“However, a significant proportion of first-time buyers are seeking mortgages at lower LTVs, suggesting that many are receiving significant financial support from family contributions or inheritance. This marks a growing divide in the housing market as those without additional financial assistance face greater financial strain, particularly as they are more vulnerable to rising rates or potential housing market corrections.” 

Related
View All

News

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 07//11/2025

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 07/11/2025

News

Santander to cut rates by up to 0.14%

Santander to cut rates by up to 0.14%

News

Highlights of AMI Protection Viewpoint 2025

Highlights of AMI Protection Viewpoint 2025

News

Foundation Home Loans cuts resi rates and adds deals

Foundation Home Loans cuts resi rates and adds deals

View All
Tags:
60% LTV mortgage
first-time buyer
large deposit
Moneyfacts
small deposit

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/