Santander to cut rates by up to 0.14%

Santander will lower select new business and product transfer rates by up to 0.14%, the second time the lender has cut rates in a month.

The firm is also adding five-year fixed large loan deals for remortgage customers, with rates starting from 3.9% at 60% loan to value (LTV). There is a minimum loan size of £500,000.

Within Santander’s home mover range, all 60% to 95% LTV two- and five-year fixed rates will fall by up to 0.13%.

An example includes its two-year fixed rate at 60% LTV with no fee and £250 cashback, which will decrease by up to 0.13% to 3.93%.

All three-year fixed home mover rates from 60% to 75% LTV will also decrease by up to 0.13%.

For instance, its three-year fixed rate with no fee and £250 cashback at 60% LTV will go down by as much as 0.13%, to 3.93%.

Sponsored One Year On: Helping You Add Value with Halifax’s Green Living Reward Sponsored by Halifax Intermediaries

On the first-time buyer side, all five-year fixed rates at 90% LTV will be cut by up to 0.14%.

An example includes its five-year fixed rate with no fee and £250 cashback, which will decline by up to 0.14% to 4.44%.

Within its remortgage range, all two- and five-year fixed rates from 60% to 85% LTV two- and five-year fixed rates will fall by up to 0.1%.

One such deal is its two-year fixed rate at 60% LTV with a £999 fee, which will go down by up to 0.07% to 3.8%.

The lender continued that all three-year fixed rates to 60% to 75% LTV will reduce by up to 0.14%. This includes its £999 fee version cut by up to 0.09% to 3.88%.

In its new build – home mover range, all two and five-year fixed rates from 60% to 95% LTV will reduce by up to 0.13%, along with all three-year fixed rates between 60% to 75% LTV by up to 0.13%.

Santander is also lowering all five-year fixed rates in its new build – first time buyer range at 90% LTV by up to 0.14%.

For product transfer residential fixed rates, rate reductions of up to 0.10% on all 60%, 75%, 80% and 85% LTV two, three and five-year fixed rates will be made.