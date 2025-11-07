Create Account
The Mortgage and Protection Event 2025 in pictures

Shekina Tuahene
Written By:
Posted:
November 7, 2025
Updated:
November 7, 2025
The Mortgage and Protection Event (TMPE) 2025 kicked off at the National Conference Centre in Birmingham on 4 November.

Representatives from L&G, Coventry Building Society, Pepper Money and more gathered to deliver insight to broker delegates about regulation, the importance of protection and business opportunities in the mortgage market.

If you would like to attend the next events on 12 and 13 November in Southampton and London, details are here.

View the pictures of the first event below.

 

