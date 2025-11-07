Create Account
Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 07/11/2025

Anna Sagar
Written By:
Posted:
November 7, 2025
Updated:
November 7, 2025
The impact of the upcoming Autumn Budget on buyer behaviour, base rate decision and inclusion of financial literacy in the school curriculum were popular stories with readers this week.

Other popular stories with brokers this week include broker reflection on upcoming Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) regulation and Mortgage Advice Bureau hiring Alan Longhorn as transformation director for customer acquisition.

Will new FCA regulation ruin the broker market? – Krampah-Williams

 

MAB brings on Longhorn as transformation director for customer acquisition

One Year On: Helping You Add Value with Halifax’s Green Living Reward

Two-thirds of brokers say buyers are putting off purchase plans due to Budget – poll results

 

Nationwide makes sweeping cuts to mortgage rates

 

Teaching mortgages in school will ‘empower the next generation’ – reaction

 

Exclusive: Smartr365 launches full mortgage submissions with Halifax

 

Ideology over outcomes? Why the FCA might need to pause and reflect – Hunt

 

Mansion tax rumours cause prime London property prices to slide – Knight Frank

 

Bank of England holds base rate at 4%

 

The Mortgage Works drops rates to 2.64%; Virgin Money cuts rates – round-up

