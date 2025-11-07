Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 07/11/2025

Other popular stories with brokers this week include broker reflection on upcoming Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) regulation and Mortgage Advice Bureau hiring Alan Longhorn as transformation director for customer acquisition.
Will new FCA regulation ruin the broker market? – Krampah-Williams
MAB brings on Longhorn as transformation director for customer acquisitionSponsored
One Year On: Helping You Add Value with Halifax’s Green Living Reward
Sponsored by Halifax Intermediaries
Two-thirds of brokers say buyers are putting off purchase plans due to Budget – poll results
Teaching mortgages in school will ‘empower the next generation’ – reaction
Exclusive: Smartr365 launches full mortgage submissions with Halifax
Ideology over outcomes? Why the FCA might need to pause and reflect – Hunt
Mansion tax rumours cause prime London property prices to slide – Knight Frank
The Mortgage Works drops rates to 2.64%; Virgin Money cuts rates – round-up