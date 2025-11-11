More than half of borrowers would not consider financial services career

Around 55% of UK adults would not consider working in the financial services industry, with some saying it is too confusing, rigid or stressful.

According to a survey from Market Financial Solutions, which collated the views of 2,000 adults, a third said they would not consider a career in financial services as they think they lack the necessary skills or qualifications.

Approximately 26% said financial services seemed too corporate or rigid and a quarter said it looks boring or perceived the work to be too stressful.

A further 10% admitted they do not understand what careers are available within the sector, and 8% said they do not really know what financial services are.

However, the report found that 60% of adults aged 18-34 would consider working in financial services, compared to just 29% of those aged 55 and over.

Paresh Raja, CEO of Market Financial Solutions, said: “The UK has a world-leading financial services sector, with over a million people across the country employed in this industry. But our research shows that financial services companies are still facing some serious challenges when looking to attract and retain the best talent.

“Clearly, many people outside the sector deem financial services to be too confusing, rigid or stressful to consider working in it. For me, the data highlights that the industry needs to do more to educate people about the opportunities the sector can provide them, particularly given the sheer breadth of exciting roles available in all sorts of finance companies.

“We need to break down the barriers and show people that financial services careers can be exciting and rewarding, no matter their background, qualifications, or personal ambitions.”