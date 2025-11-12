Create Account
user.first_name
Menu

News

Hodge increases maximum loan size to £3m up to 75% LTV

Hodge increases maximum loan size to £3m up to 75% LTV
Kelly Newlands
Written By:
Posted:
November 12, 2025
Updated:
November 12, 2025
Hodge has upped its maximum loan size to £3m at 75% loan to value (LTV) to help those with complex incomes to borrow more.

The lender said that the maximum loan sizes at other LTV tiers stand at £2.5m at 80% LTV, £2m at 80% LTV and £1m at 90% LTV.

Emma Graham (pictured), business development director for Hodge, said: “We know complex incomes are increasingly becoming a challenge for brokers who are trying to do the best for their clients.

“We’ve also seen borrowers with the desire to skip the starter home and get straight into their forever home, something these criteria enhancements will support.

“Life doesn’t look like it used to. Careers are being built to give people the lives they want, rather than just to live, and Hodge Bank is there for them, from age 21 right up to and into retirement.”

She continued: “Hodge’s underwriters assess 100% of all income, which is becoming more important as income becomes more complex.”

Sponsored

Mind the affordability gap

Sponsored by Newcastle for Intermediaries

Earlier this month, the firm upped its LTV for interest-only borrowers.

Related
View All

News

Newcastle BS cuts rate by up to 0.3%

Newcastle BS cuts rate by up to 0.3%

News

Mortgage applications continue to rise and rates continue downward momentum, Stonebridge finds

Mortgage applications are still rising and rates continue downward momentum, Stonebridge finds

News

FSCS’ levy for 2026/2027 expected to fall to £342m

FSCS’ levy for 2026/27 expected to fall to £342m

News

Aldermore ups LTI limits for owner occupiers and adds limited edition deals

Aldermore ups LTI limits for owner-occupiers and adds limited-edition deals

View All
Tags:
Hodge
Loan
loan size
maximum loan size

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/