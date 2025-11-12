Hodge increases maximum loan size to £3m up to 75% LTV

Hodge has upped its maximum loan size to £3m at 75% loan to value (LTV) to help those with complex incomes to borrow more.

The lender said that the maximum loan sizes at other LTV tiers stand at £2.5m at 80% LTV, £2m at 80% LTV and £1m at 90% LTV.

Emma Graham (pictured), business development director for Hodge, said: “We know complex incomes are increasingly becoming a challenge for brokers who are trying to do the best for their clients.

“We’ve also seen borrowers with the desire to skip the starter home and get straight into their forever home, something these criteria enhancements will support.

“Life doesn’t look like it used to. Careers are being built to give people the lives they want, rather than just to live, and Hodge Bank is there for them, from age 21 right up to and into retirement.”

She continued: “Hodge’s underwriters assess 100% of all income, which is becoming more important as income becomes more complex.”

Earlier this month, the firm upped its LTV for interest-only borrowers.