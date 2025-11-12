Create Account
user.first_name
Menu

News

Newcastle BS cuts rate by up to 0.3%

Newcastle BS cuts rate by up to 0.3%
Anna Sagar
Written By:
Posted:
November 12, 2025
Updated:
November 12, 2025
Newcastle Building Society has lowered select residential mortgage rates by up to 0.3% to give brokers and customers “more choice and flexibility”.

The refreshed product range includes two, three and five-year fixed rates up to 95% loan to value (LTV).

The range include fee-assisted options to help manage upfront costs, free legal fees on select deals and exclusive buy-to-let products to help existing customers coming up to maturity.

An example of reduced rate incudes its two-year fixed rate for new customers at 80% LTV which has fallen by 0.2% to 4.5%.

There is also a five-year fixed rate for existing customers reaching maturity up to 70% LTV which has decreased by 0.3% to 4.35%.

Francesco Di Pietro (pictured), head of intermediary mortgages and Newcastle Building Society, said: “We’re committed to giving brokers and their clients more choice and flexibility, particularly at a time when many are reassessing their options.

Sponsored

Mind the affordability gap

Sponsored by Newcastle for Intermediaries

“By reducing rates and broadening our product range, we’re making it easier for intermediaries to match customers with products that suit their individual circumstances. Supporting brokers remains central to our approach so that they can deliver good outcomes for their clients.”

Related
View All

News

Mortgage applications continue to rise and rates continue downward momentum, Stonebridge finds

Mortgage applications are still rising and rates continue downward momentum, Stonebridge finds

News

Hodge unveils maximum loan sizes of up to £3m

Hodge increases maximum loan size to £3m up to 75% LTV

News

FSCS’ levy for 2026/2027 expected to fall to £342m

FSCS’ levy for 2026/27 expected to fall to £342m

News

Aldermore ups LTI limits for owner occupiers and adds limited edition deals

Aldermore ups LTI limits for owner-occupiers and adds limited-edition deals

View All
Tags:
existing customer
mortgage rate cut
new customer
Newcastle Building Socciety
rate cut
residential

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/