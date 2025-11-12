Newcastle BS cuts rate by up to 0.3%

Newcastle Building Society has lowered select residential mortgage rates by up to 0.3% to give brokers and customers “more choice and flexibility”.

The refreshed product range includes two, three and five-year fixed rates up to 95% loan to value (LTV).

The range include fee-assisted options to help manage upfront costs, free legal fees on select deals and exclusive buy-to-let products to help existing customers coming up to maturity.

An example of reduced rate incudes its two-year fixed rate for new customers at 80% LTV which has fallen by 0.2% to 4.5%.

There is also a five-year fixed rate for existing customers reaching maturity up to 70% LTV which has decreased by 0.3% to 4.35%.

Francesco Di Pietro (pictured), head of intermediary mortgages and Newcastle Building Society, said: “We’re committed to giving brokers and their clients more choice and flexibility, particularly at a time when many are reassessing their options.

Sponsored Mind the affordability gap Sponsored by Newcastle for Intermediaries

“By reducing rates and broadening our product range, we’re making it easier for intermediaries to match customers with products that suit their individual circumstances. Supporting brokers remains central to our approach so that they can deliver good outcomes for their clients.”