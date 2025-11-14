Metro Bank cuts resi and BTL rates; TML reduces BTL rates – round-up

Metro Bank has lowered rates by up to 0.5% across its residential, near prime and buy-to-let (BTL) ranges and re-entered the 80% loan to value (LTV) BTL market.

Within its residential range, for existing and new customers moving home, reductions on all two-year products of between 0.2% and 0.3% will be made.

For existing and new customers requiring a large loan over £1m, there are reductions of 0.1-0.2% on two-year products, with an LTV of 85% or less.

Metro Bank is also introducing a five-year 80% LTV product priced at 4.99% for both these products.

In its near prime range, for new and existing customers with a less-than-perfect credit profile, offerings have been reduced by up to 0.5%.

On the BTL side, rates have also been cut across its two-year and five-year fixed individual BTL, houses of multiple occupation (HMOs) and multi-unit freehold blocks (MUFBs) and limited company BTL products by between 0.1% and 0.3%.

Charles Morley, director of mortgage distribution at Metro Bank, said: “As a specialist lender, we work hard to ensure our products continue to meet the needs of both brokers and borrowers, whether that’s through our pricing, our market leading criteria or focus on customer service.”

In August, the firm updated its near prime range.

TML cuts two- and five-year fixed rates

The Mortgage Lender (TML) will reduce rates for selected two- and five-year fixed rates by up to 0.05%.

This includes its two-year fixed limited-edition rates at 75% LTV with a £2,495 fee, 3% fee and 5% fee, which come to 5.14%, 4.25% and 3.29% respectively.

For five-year fixed standard rates at 75% LTV with 2%, 3% and 5% fees, rates start from 4.81%, 4.61% and 4.26% respectively.

Five-year fixed HMO deals at 75% LTV with 2% and 5% fees come to 5.31% and 4.66% respectively.