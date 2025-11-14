Create Account
user.first_name
Menu

News

Metro Bank cuts resi and BTL rates; TML reduces BTL rates – round-up

Metro Bank cuts resi and BTL rates; TML reduces BTL rates – round-up
Anna Sagar
Written By:
Posted:
November 14, 2025
Updated:
November 14, 2025
Metro Bank has lowered rates by up to 0.5% across its residential, near prime and buy-to-let (BTL) ranges and re-entered the 80% loan to value (LTV) BTL market.

Within its residential range, for existing and new customers moving home, reductions on all two-year products of between 0.2% and 0.3% will be made.

For existing and new customers requiring a large loan over £1m, there are reductions of 0.1-0.2% on two-year products, with an LTV of 85% or less.

Metro Bank is also introducing a five-year 80% LTV product priced at 4.99% for both these products.

In its near prime range, for new and existing customers with a less-than-perfect credit profile, offerings have been reduced by up to 0.5%.

On the BTL side, rates have also been cut across its two-year and five-year fixed individual BTL, houses of multiple occupation (HMOs) and multi-unit freehold blocks (MUFBs) and limited company BTL products by between 0.1% and 0.3%.

Sponsored

Mind the affordability gap

Sponsored by Newcastle for Intermediaries

Charles Morley, director of mortgage distribution at Metro Bank, said: “As a specialist lender, we work hard to ensure our products continue to meet the needs of both brokers and borrowers, whether that’s through our pricing, our market leading criteria or focus on customer service.”

In August, the firm updated its near prime range.

 

TML cuts two- and five-year fixed rates

The Mortgage Lender (TML) will reduce rates for selected two- and five-year fixed rates by up to 0.05%.

This includes its two-year fixed limited-edition rates at 75% LTV with a £2,495 fee, 3% fee and 5% fee, which come to 5.14%, 4.25% and 3.29% respectively.

For five-year fixed standard rates at 75% LTV with 2%, 3% and 5% fees, rates start from 4.81%, 4.61% and 4.26% respectively.

Five-year fixed HMO deals at 75% LTV with 2% and 5% fees come to 5.31% and 4.66% respectively.

Related
View All

News

Barclays ups max resi LTI to 6x income

Barclays ups max resi LTI to 6x income

News

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 14/11/2025

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 14/11/2025

News

Santander to lower residential and BTL fixed rates for third time this month

Santander to lower residential and BTL fixed rates for third time this month

News

Young landlords may be turning to social media and missing out on professional advice, specialists say

Young landlords may be turning to social media and missing out on professional advice, specialists say

View All
Tags:
buy to let
Metro Bank
mortgage rate cut
rate cut
residential
The Mortgage Lender
TML

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/