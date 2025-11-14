Create Account
News

Santander to lower residential and BTL fixed rates for third time this month

Anna Sagar
November 14, 2025
Updated:
November 14, 2025
Santander will cut residential and buy-to-let (BTL) fixed rates in its new business and product transfer ranges by up to 0.29%.

This is the third time the lender has reduced rates this month, and the changes will come into effect from 18 November.

Within its homemover range, all two-year fixed rates from 60% to 95% loan to value (LTV) will be reduced by up to 0.14% and start from 3.55%.

All three-year fixed rates at 60-95% LTV will decrease by up to 0.29%, with rates beginning from 3.6%.

All five-year fixed rates from 60-95% LTV will be cut by up to 0.09%, with rates starting from 3.76%.

In its first-time buyer range, all 90% and 95% LTV two-year fixed rates will fall by up to 0.14%, with pricing from 4.28%.

All 85% and 95% LTV five-year fixed rates will go down by up to 0.12%, with rates starting from 4.24%.

On the remortgage side, all two-year fixed rates from 60% to 90% LTV will decrease by up to 0.14%. Rates will begin from 3.62%.

All three-year fixed rates from 60% to 75% LTV will go down by up to 0.12%, with rates starting from 3.8%.

All five-year fixed rates going from 60% to 90% LTV will decrease by up to 0.11%, with pricing beginning from 3.8%.

In its new-build homemover range, all two-year fixed rates from 60% to 95% LTV will decline by up to 0.14%, with rates starting from 3.55%.

All three-year fixed rates between 60% and 95% LTV will decrease by up to 0.29%, with rates beginning from 3.6%.

All five-year fixed rates from 60% to 95% LTV will go down by up to 0.09%, with rates starting from 3.76%.

In Santander’s new-build first-time buyer range, all two-year fixed rates from 90% to 95% LTV will fall by up to 0.14%, while all five-year fixed rates from 85% to 95% LTV will decrease by up to 0.12%. Rates start from 4.28% and 4.24% respectively.

Within its BTL purchase range, all two- and five-year fixed rates from 60% to 75% LTV will decrease by up to 0.18% and 0.11% respectively. Pricing will begin from 3.8% and 4.01% respectively.

For BTL remortgage deals, all two- and five-year fixed rates from 60% to 75% LTV will reduce by up to 0.12% and 0.09% respectively. Rates start from 3.77% and 3.94%.

Earlier this month, the bank confirmed it will soon allow brokers to accept product transfers on behalf of their customers.

buy to let
fixed rate
mortgage rate cut
rate cut
residential
Santander

