Santander to lower residential and BTL fixed rates for third time this month

Santander will cut residential and buy-to-let (BTL) fixed rates in its new business and product transfer ranges by up to 0.29%.

This is the third time the lender has reduced rates this month, and the changes will come into effect from 18 November.

Within its homemover range, all two-year fixed rates from 60% to 95% loan to value (LTV) will be reduced by up to 0.14% and start from 3.55%.

All three-year fixed rates at 60-95% LTV will decrease by up to 0.29%, with rates beginning from 3.6%.

All five-year fixed rates from 60-95% LTV will be cut by up to 0.09%, with rates starting from 3.76%.

In its first-time buyer range, all 90% and 95% LTV two-year fixed rates will fall by up to 0.14%, with pricing from 4.28%.

Sponsored Mind the affordability gap Sponsored by Newcastle for Intermediaries

All 85% and 95% LTV five-year fixed rates will go down by up to 0.12%, with rates starting from 4.24%.

On the remortgage side, all two-year fixed rates from 60% to 90% LTV will decrease by up to 0.14%. Rates will begin from 3.62%.

All three-year fixed rates from 60% to 75% LTV will go down by up to 0.12%, with rates starting from 3.8%.

All five-year fixed rates going from 60% to 90% LTV will decrease by up to 0.11%, with pricing beginning from 3.8%.

In its new-build homemover range, all two-year fixed rates from 60% to 95% LTV will decline by up to 0.14%, with rates starting from 3.55%.

All three-year fixed rates between 60% and 95% LTV will decrease by up to 0.29%, with rates beginning from 3.6%.

All five-year fixed rates from 60% to 95% LTV will go down by up to 0.09%, with rates starting from 3.76%.

In Santander’s new-build first-time buyer range, all two-year fixed rates from 90% to 95% LTV will fall by up to 0.14%, while all five-year fixed rates from 85% to 95% LTV will decrease by up to 0.12%. Rates start from 4.28% and 4.24% respectively.

Within its BTL purchase range, all two- and five-year fixed rates from 60% to 75% LTV will decrease by up to 0.18% and 0.11% respectively. Pricing will begin from 3.8% and 4.01% respectively.

For BTL remortgage deals, all two- and five-year fixed rates from 60% to 75% LTV will reduce by up to 0.12% and 0.09% respectively. Rates start from 3.77% and 3.94%.

Earlier this month, the bank confirmed it will soon allow brokers to accept product transfers on behalf of their customers.