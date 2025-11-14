Create Account
Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 14/11/2025

Kelly Newlands
November 14, 2025
November 14, 2025
Our piece featuring NatWest's Nadine Edwards talking about what has shaped her into the person she is today was the most read story this week.

Also of interest were Santander’s announcement about brokers accepting product transfers on behalf of customers and the reveal of the finalists of the British Later Life Lending Awards 2026.

Our coverage from The Mortgage and Protection Event (TMPE) 2025 about how artificial intelligence (AI) can assist brokers and the announcement from the CEO of the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) about the quest for the “mortgage market of the future” also ranked highly.

 

I used to dull myself down but now I’m empowered to be myself – NatWest’s Edwards

Sponsored

Mind the affordability gap

Sponsored by Newcastle for Intermediaries

Santander to allow brokers to accept PTs on customers’ behalf

The British Later Life Lending Awards 2026 finalists revealed

L&G’s Mortgage Services business hires strategic relationship manager

Beyond the first rung: How pooled income strategies are helping households thrive on the property ladder – Bright

Know Your BDM: Caroline Whittaker, Bank of Ireland for Intermediaries

‘We want to enable the mortgage market of the future’, FCA CEO says

TMPE 2025: It will be ‘brilliant’ if AI takes over the shrinking vanilla mortgage market

NatWest launches shared ownership mortgages and revises affordability criteria

Stagg Mortgage Services brings on Lewis as growth director

Tags:
broker stories
mortgage brokers
most read

