Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 14/11/2025

Our piece featuring NatWest's Nadine Edwards talking about what has shaped her into the person she is today was the most read story this week.

Also of interest were Santander’s announcement about brokers accepting product transfers on behalf of customers and the reveal of the finalists of the British Later Life Lending Awards 2026.

Our coverage from The Mortgage and Protection Event (TMPE) 2025 about how artificial intelligence (AI) can assist brokers and the announcement from the CEO of the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) about the quest for the “mortgage market of the future” also ranked highly.