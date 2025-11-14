Young landlords may be turning to social media and missing out on professional advice, specialists say

More younger landlords are entering the buy-to-let (BTL) sector but may be getting most of their advice from social media and missing out on professional advice, a company has said.

Research from Just Landlords shows that millennial and Gen Z landlords make up 60% of new BTL investors in England and Wales.

There are currently 516,000 posts under #PropertyInvestment on TikTok, with interest rising by 170% in the past three years.

Property investment secures around 133,000 monthly searches, with property investment for beginners getting 22,000 posts per month.

Related hashtags such as #Landlord have garnered around 412,000 posts and #PassiveIncome has secured 3.3 million posts.

Steve Parker, managing director of Just Landlords, said: “The enthusiasm and curiosity we’re seeing among younger landlords is fantastic, but it’s concerning that many are relying on social media for complex legal and financial advice.

Sponsored Mind the affordability gap Sponsored by Newcastle for Intermediaries

“When it comes to things like compliance and protection, simple mistakes can be costly.”

Just Landlords recommended millennial and Gen Z landlords do research on local licensing requirements before they start letting out properties. They also recommended swotting up on national obligations on things such as electrical safety checks, Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) standards, and deposit protection schemes.

It also recommended landlords to budget beyond the mortgage to include letting agent and management fees, general maintenance, safety checks, insurance premiums and periods in between tenants when the property is vacant.

As a rule of thumb, it said landlords should set aside between 20% and 30% of their rental income for ongoing costs and unexpected expenses.

Securing specialist landlord insurance, working on stronger relationships with tenants, developing a long-term strategy and future-proofing properties were key considerations.

“The rise of young landlords reflects a wider cultural shift in how younger generations approach money, side hustles and investment. But while platforms like TikTok are brilliant for sparking financial curiosity, they can’t replace solid guidance from property professionals.

“Buying and managing a rental property is a serious financial commitment and getting it right early can make all the difference,” Parker added.