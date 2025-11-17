Equity Release Group hires trio to advisory business

Whole-of-market equity release expert Equity Release Group has added three new hires to its advisory business, Equity Release Supermarket.

The hires are Haydn Garnett, Claire Nicol and Tara Fennell, with all three joining from StepChange, having worked at the charity’s former advisory firm.

Equity Release Group teamed up with the debt charity StepChange earlier this year, becoming its exclusive later life lending advice partner.

Garnett has worked at StepChange for nearly a decade, initially joining as a debt adviser before becoming a quality monitoring adviser and then taking on the role of equity release adviser.

Nicol also worked at StepChange for around a decade, working as a debt adviser for around four years before transitioning to equity release advice in 2019.

Fennell has over 10 years’ experience in mortgage and financial services, starting her career at StepChange before moving over to later life lending.

Mark Gregory, founder and CEO of Equity Release Group, said: “We’re delighted to have recruited advisers who previously worked at StepChange. At the heart of this collaboration is a shared commitment to helping, guiding, and supporting more people with their financial options.

“The expertise of our newest team members will be invaluable in delivering this, while also helping to raise standards across the industry – a key part of our long-term strategy.

“With an uplift in our activity this year, coupled with developments within the business, we made the decision to upscale our growth plans. We are therefore thrilled to welcome Haydn, Claire and Tara to our well-established team and to further strengthen our position in the market.”