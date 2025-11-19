Create Account
Hodge cuts rates and improves LTI criteria across range

Samantha Partington
Written By:
Posted:
November 19, 2025
Updated:
November 19, 2025
Hodge Bank has cut rates on selected Resi Retire and retirement interest-only (RIO) deals and enhance its loan to income (LTI) criteria.

Rate cuts of up to 0.22% have been applied to the Resi Retire range, while RIO rates have been reduced by up to 0.15%.

Within its Resi Retirement range, two-year fixed rates have fallen by up to 0.12%, while five-year fixed rates have reduced by up to 0.22% at 60% and 75% loan to value (LTV).

The lender has reintroduced its 60% LTV £995 fee products, offering a lower-fee option for customers seeking greater flexibility.

Following the LTI enhancements which apply across the Resi, Resi Retirement and RIO ranges, borrowers with incomes above £40,000 have access to increased borrowing potential and the ability to lend up to six times their income.

Emma Graham (pictured), business development director at Hodge Bank, said: This update enables us to support more customers as they plan their finances. It also expands opportunities for older first-time and second-time buyers, as well as those releasing equity to meet a wide range of needs.”

These changes follow a number of recent criteria enhancements including lending up to 95% LTV and interest-only up to 80% LTV.

 

