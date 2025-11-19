When we started Smartr365, our ambition was simple but never small – Murphy

We wanted to connect the entire mortgage journey, from first lead to final completion, in one seamless, intelligent platform.

Our aim was to remove the friction that slows advisers down, automate the repetitive tasks that steal their time, and bring brokers, lenders, and clients into one connected experience.

At the time, that vision felt bold, perhaps even a little too bold. We saw where the industry was heading, but the technology, integrations, and infrastructure had not yet caught up. We set out to lead a revolution and at times, we aimed higher than we could reach, because building the future takes more than vision; it takes time.

But every challenge, every delay, and every release along the way taught us something essential. It forced us to think more deeply, design more intelligently, and build more securely. Today, that patience has paid off.

Because today, it is all here and we think you’ll agree, it’s been worth the wait.

The direct-to-lender connectivity

The AI-powered workflow that checks compliance as you work

The HomeBuyer app that connects clients and brokers in real time

The agentic co-pilot that frees advisers from admin

The complete ecosystem that integrates every part of the process.

This is the platform we set out to build. It is everything we wanted it to be and more.

The Power of AI and the Next Frontier

When we began, we were building a platform. Now, we are building intelligence.

AI has allowed us to go further than we ever imagined. It has turned automation into anticipation — predicting, prompting, and perfecting every part of the process. It is not a bolt-on or a gimmick; it is embedded in the very fabric of Smartr365, helping advisers work better, faster, and smarter every day.

AI has moved us from managing data to unlocking it, transforming it into insights, actions, and opportunity. It has changed what is possible not just for brokers, but for the entire mortgage ecosystem. And we are only at the beginning.

Our Commitment: Keep Building, Keep Improving, Keep Innovating

We love this industry and we love the brokers who make it what it is. Every improvement we build, every new integration, every AI capability, every refined workflow, is about empowering them to do more of what matters most: giving great advice and delivering great outcomes for their clients.

Our promise is simple: we will keep going. We will keep building, keep improving, and keep innovating, because the mortgage industry deserves technology that never stands still.

An Open Invitation

To mark this moment and celebrate the people who made it possible, we are excited to be opening Smartr365 to the entire broker community. Every broker in the UK can use Smartr365 free for three months, including all paid-for services. No restrictions, no fine print just the full Smartr365 experience: smart, seamless, and built to work the way you do. This is our way of saying thank you.

Built Together. Shared Together.

To our partners, including Legal & General, Openwork, Sesame Bankhall Group, Nationwide, Halifax, Just Mortgages, and so many others, thank you for believing in what we were building long before it was finished. To our investors, thank you for backing the vision and the mission. And above all, to our users, who challenged us, trusted us, and helped us shape this platform. Smartr365 is as much yours as it is ours.

The Future, Delivered

We set out to build the future of mortgages. It took time, courage, and belief, but we got there. Now it belongs to the brokers who will use it, the clients who will benefit from it, and the industry that will grow because of it. The future of mortgages is here and this is just the beginning.

Frances Cassidy, head of strategic and technology partnerships at Lloyds Banking Group, said: “At Lloyds Banking Group, we believe the future of the mortgage industry lies in fully connected platforms, where every part of the journey comes together and is powered by intelligence. Smartr365 became our integration partner almost six years ago, and we’re proud of how that relationship has grown into a complete digital experience from start to finish.

“A platform that brings brokers, lenders, and customers into one place, and gives every broker the ability to unlock the full potential of AI, marks a major step forward for our industry. It’s about improving speed, accuracy, and customer outcomes through thoughtful innovation, and we’re delighted to have played a part in bringing that vision to life.”