YBS Charitable Foundation donates more than £370,000

Yorkshire Building Society's Charitable Foundation has donated more than £370,000 to local charities across the UK in 2025, supporting hundreds of community initiatives.

Funding for the donations and suggestions of which initiatives should benefit come from the society’s members who participate in the Small Change Big Difference scheme.

Across the UK, the Foundation has supported over 230 charities in 77 towns and cities, funding causes ranging from food banks and services for the homeless to youth programmes and support for older people.

Laura Newton, trustee of Yorkshire Building Society Charitable Foundation, said: “At a time when many people are facing increasing financial pressure, the Charitable Foundation is proud to support charities that are helping to ease hardship and build resilience in local communities.

“Whether it’s funding food banks, support services or organisations tackling homelessness, these donations are helping people to get back on their feet and move forward with confidence.”

The Small Change Big Difference scheme allows Yorkshire Building Society members to donate the pennies from the interest on their accounts to the Charitable Foundation.

These small contributions are pooled together and distributed as grants to registered charities nominated by members and colleagues.

Nominations for charities providing urgent support or relief to those experiencing financial hardship in areas of deprivation are prioritised and funding is allocated each quarter by a panel of the Charitable Foundation’s Trustees.

Learn more about Yorkshire Building Society Charitable Foundation and how charities can be nominated.