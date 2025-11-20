Create Account
HSBC to cut selected deals by up to 0.2%

Anna Sagar
November 20, 2025
November 20, 2025
HSBC will lower selected mortgage rates, including residential, existing customer and buy-to-let (BTL) rates, by up to 0.2%.

The lender said in its residential range, purchase and first-time buyer rates will fall by up to 0.07%, while remortgage rates will decrease by up to 0.15%.

For existing customers, rates will fall by around 0.16%, while BTL remortgage deals will reduce by around 0.2% and existing customer switching products will decrease by up to 0.1%.

As an example, on the residential purchase and first-time buyer side, its two-year fixed rates at 90% loan to value (LTV) and 85% LTV with no fee and £250 cashback will fall by 0.05% to 4.39% and 4.17% respectively.

The bank’s two-year fixed rate at 60% LTV with a £999 fee will decrease by 0.07% to 3.66%.

Within its remortgage range, its five-year fixed rate at 60% LTV with a £999 fee will decrease by 0.05% to 3.83%, and its two-year fixed rate at 85% LTV will be cut by up to 0.15% to 4.25%.

In its switcher range, its two-year fixed rate at 60% LTV with no fee will fall by 0.09% to 4.05%.

HSBC’s BTL two-year fixed rate at 60% LTV with no fee will go down by 0.1% to 4.29%.

Tags:
buy to let
HSBC
mortgage rate cut
purcahse
rate cut
remortgage
residential
switcher

