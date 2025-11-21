Create Account
user.first_name
Menu

News

Conveyancing Association adds Legl as affiliate member

Conveyancing Association adds Legl as affiliate member
Kelly Newlands
Written By:
Posted:
November 21, 2025
Updated:
November 21, 2025
Software platform Legl has joined The Conveyancing Association (CA) as an affiliate member.

Through Legl, over 500 law firms across the country are able manage the client lifecycle, including compliant cash collection, anti-money laundering (AML) risk and compliance and onboarding.

Its status as an affiliate member of the asssociation means Legl will be able to engage in member meetings, online sessions and CA events, alongside contributing to its ongoing workstreams.

Nicky Heathcote, non-executive chair of The CA, said: “We are pleased to welcome Legl as our latest affiliate member. Their focus on digital efficiency and compliance aligns closely with the challenges conveyancing firms face, and we look forward to introducing Legl to our membership and working with them over the course of the next year.”

Julia Salasky, CEO of Legl, added: “Becoming an affiliate member of The Conveyancing Association is an important opportunity for us to collaborate more closely with firms across the conveyancing sector.

“Our focus is on helping firms strengthen compliance and streamline the client journey, and we look forward to contributing to The CA’s work and supporting its members as the sector continues to evolve.”

Sponsored

Mind the affordability gap

Sponsored by Newcastle for Intermediaries

In August, LMS also joined the association as an affiliate member.

Related
View All

News

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 21/11/2025

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 21/11/2025

News

Principality BS teams up with Wales & West Housing on affordable homeownership scheme

Principality BS teams up with Wales & West Housing on affordable homeownership scheme

News

The Right Mortgage launches shortfall needs analysis calculator to support protection conversations

The Right Mortgage launches shortfall needs analysis calculator to support protection conversations

News

Family BS video: Expat mortgage market is seeing younger customers and diverse geographies

Family BS video: Expat mortgage market is seeing younger customers and diverse geographies

View All
Tags:
affiliate member
conveyancing
legl
member
the ca
The Conveyancing Association

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/