Conveyancing Association adds Legl as affiliate member

Software platform Legl has joined The Conveyancing Association (CA) as an affiliate member.

Through Legl, over 500 law firms across the country are able manage the client lifecycle, including compliant cash collection, anti-money laundering (AML) risk and compliance and onboarding.

Its status as an affiliate member of the asssociation means Legl will be able to engage in member meetings, online sessions and CA events, alongside contributing to its ongoing workstreams.

Nicky Heathcote, non-executive chair of The CA, said: “We are pleased to welcome Legl as our latest affiliate member. Their focus on digital efficiency and compliance aligns closely with the challenges conveyancing firms face, and we look forward to introducing Legl to our membership and working with them over the course of the next year.”

Julia Salasky, CEO of Legl, added: “Becoming an affiliate member of The Conveyancing Association is an important opportunity for us to collaborate more closely with firms across the conveyancing sector.

“Our focus is on helping firms strengthen compliance and streamline the client journey, and we look forward to contributing to The CA’s work and supporting its members as the sector continues to evolve.”

In August, LMS also joined the association as an affiliate member.