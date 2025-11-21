Landlord instructions to serve evictions rise 62% YOY in September, specialist law firm says

Instructions from landlords to serve eviction notices increased by 62% year-on-year in September, driven by the Renters’ Rights Act, Landlord Action has said.

The Renters’ Rights Act became law in October, with the government unveiling its implementation timeline – which confirmed that Section 21 eviction notices are due to be abolished in May next year.

From 1 May next year, new tenancies will come under the Section 8 system.

The firm said the rise in eviction instructions was for Section 21 and Section 8, as landlords are seeking “clarity and control ahead of the upcoming reforms”.

Paul Shamplina, founder of Landlord Action, said it was “no surprise” that September was a busy month.

“Landlords have known the abolition of Section 21 was coming for years, but now that implementation is certain, many have been taking action to regain control before the new regime takes effect. For some, that means serving notice on properties they want to sell, or where there are arrears or ongoing issues, while they still can,” he said.

Sponsored Mind the affordability gap Sponsored by Newcastle for Intermediaries

Paul said the transition to the Section 8 system and abolition of Section 21 eviction notices was a “monumental change and landlords are understandably nervous”

Other key changes in 2026 will be providing tenants with a government-issued information sheet or updated written terms, depending on the tenancy, which Shamplina said was another area where “preparation will be essential”.

He also pointed to “broader market pressures”, with more landlords deciding to sell or reduce their portfolios as regulation tightens and mortgage costs remain high.

He said: “We are seeing more landlords re-evaluating their position. For some, these changes are the final push to exit the sector altogether, especially where yields have been squeezed.”

He said the current court process and system is “nowhere near ready for the transition away from Section 21”.

According to recent figures from the Ministry of Justice, the average time from claim to repossession has now risen to 27.4 weeks, up from 24.4 weeks last year, highlighting the “continuing strain on the courts”, Shamplina said.

He added: “I have said for years that the court system is in desperate need of investment.

“We have had promises from both governments, but little has actually changed. In hindsight, if the idea of dedicated housing courts had been followed through back in 2020, and if Covid had not derailed everything, we would be in a much stronger position now. Confidence in the court system is at an all-time low, and that is a real concern as we transition away from Section 21.”

Landlord Action said it expects this surge in instructions to continue in the next six months, as landlords seek advice and clarity ahead of the full implementation of the new law.

However, it said activity will “stabilise and settle into a new norm once the new time frames and processes are confirmed and fully in place”.

Shamplina said landlords who “act professionally and keep their compliance and paperwork watertight will still be able to recover possession when they need to”.

“This is a big adjustment, but it certainly does not have to be a crisis. The key now is preparation, understanding, and adapting to the new rules before they come into force,” he said.