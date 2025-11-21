Create Account
News

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 21/11/2025

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 21/11/2025
Kelly Newlands
Written By:
Posted:
November 21, 2025
Updated:
November 21, 2025
A blog by Paul Flavin on how to ensure successful protection sales was our most read story this week.

Also of interest was the news that 81% of landlords were concerned about the possibility of a National Insurance rise on rental income in the upcoming Budget.

OneDome’s announced acquisition of Mortgage Intelligence and Smartr365’s Murphy discussing the firm’s vision also ranked highly.

 

Seven client beliefs that kill your protection sales: A psychology-based approach for mortgage advisers – Flavin

Sponsored

Mind the affordability gap

Sponsored by Newcastle for Intermediaries

Over eight in 10 landlords concerned about potential NI hike in Budget

OneDome announces acquisition of Mortgage Intelligence

When we started Smartr365, our ambition was simple but never small – Murphy

The Right Mortgage & Protection Network restructures support teams and hires mortgage development manager

Asking prices drop by 1.8% in largest fall since 2012, Rightmove says

Smartr365 releases HomeBuyer app to simplify process for clients

UK mortgage growth forecast to slow to 2.8% in 2026, EY finds

Aviva releases AI underwriting tool for life insurance

Primis adds four to sales team

