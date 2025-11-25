Women in Protection Network enters next phase with revamped exec team

The Women in Protection Network has made appointments to its executive team as Catherine Trimble, Shelli Bentley, and Stephanie Hydon leave their roles after a number of years.

The Women in Protection Network was established to highlight the need for more female consumers to take out protection policies. The cross-industry network also advocates for diversity, inclusion and equity in the protection sector.

Trimble, Bentley and Hydon have led the organisation since it was established in 2017 with an aim of empowering voices and encouraging inclusion.

Catherine Trimble, head of intermediary distribution at Scottish Widows, said: “I’m incredibly proud of what this network has achieved over the last eight years. The industry support has been phenomenal, with friendships being formed for life, but it’s time for a new chapter. Fresh thinking and perspectives will allow this network to evolve, as we continue on our quest to help under-served markets and push for even greater inclusion and diversity.

“Whilst I’m stepping down from the exec, I’ll continue to support the new team and look forward to seeing what they’ll be achieving into 2026.”

The new executive team draws on expertise across the sector, spanning marketing, sales, underwriting, claims, customer service, education, and inclusivity advocacy.

It includes Claire Nolan from Swiss Re, Caroline Payne from Shepherds Friendly, Emma Holmes from Aviva, Georgia Perkins and Jordan Clark, both from L&G, Hanna McKallip from Beagle Street, Joanne Legg from Royal London, Rachel Eason-Whale from London & Country, Rupinder Bahra from MetLife and Shelley Walker from The Exeter.

Claire Nolan, head of claims and underwriting at Swiss Re, said: “Stepping up at this time of change is exciting, and I speak on behalf of my fellow execs when I say we’re passionate about making a difference and driving change. Our focus is on amplifying the network’s impact, and we’re excited to share plans for enhanced activity, including the Women in Protection Conference on 30 April – a key event that will showcase our commitment to progress.”