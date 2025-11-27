Haysto and Experian team up to deliver easier mortgage experience

Mortgage brokerage Haysto has partnered with Experian to aid clients with the mortgage process.

The multi-year agreement with Haysto and its mainstream brand Picnic will see the firm use Experian’s analytics and insights with the brokerage’s eligibility engine and technology. This is expected to help clients make informed decisions and improve their chances of getting a mortgage, as well as source suitable deals.

Haysto’s digital mortgage services will be delivered to Experian’s customers through Experian Consumer Services Marketplace to provide personalised guidance to consumers.

Experian and Haysto will work together to develop the Mortgage Co-Pilot, which will be an end-to-end digital solution offering “always on” support. It will provide real-time insights so consumers can monitor their mortgage options.

Haysto will also provide specialist support to consumers who may face challenges when getting a mortgage due to circumstances like impaired credit, complex incomes or self-employment. Its mainstream brand Picnic will be open to all client types.

Edu Castro, managing director of Experian Consumer Services UK and Ireland, said: “By coupling Experian’s unrivalled data, analytics, and technology platforms with Haysto’s digital expertise, we are not only breaking down barriers to homeownership but also ensuring that customers receive tailored guidance and support every step of the way.

“This partnership reflects our ongoing commitment to helping people make smarter money moves, helping to drive better financial outcomes and supporting even more people in accessing the mortgages that are right for them.”

Jonny Moulton, CEO of Haysto, said: “Our mission has always been about more than mortgages – it’s about financial empowerment and inclusion. With Experian’s world-leading data and technology, and Haysto’s platform spanning eligibility, decisioning and automation, we can bring transformative solutions to market at pace.

“The commitment from both sides is clear – and we’re thrilled to be embarking on this journey to empower millions of people to achieve their dream of homeownership.”