NatWest and TSB lower mortgage pricing – round-up

NatWest has announced a series of mortgage rate cuts, which will take effect from 1 December.

This will include purchase, remortgage, first-time buyer, shared equity, green, buy-to-let (BTL) and additional borrowing product rates.

Standout changes include its two-year fixed purchase product at 75% loan to value (LTV) with a £1,495 fee, which has been cut by 0.05% to 3.79%, and the option with a £999 fee, which has been reduced by the same amount to 3.84%.

Equivalent products at 80% LTV have been reduced by 0.03% to 3.93% and 3.88% respectively.

At 95% LTV, the fee-free two-year fix has been cut by 0.04% to 4.8%.

NatWest has also lowered selected high-value two-year fixed rates, five-year fixes and high-value five-year fixed rates.

For remortgage customers, two-year fixed rates start at 3.74% for a 60% LTV mortgage with a £1,495 fee, representing a 0.05% reduction. With a £995 fee, pricing has been reduced by 0.5% to 3.79% and the fee-free product has been cut by 0.08% to 4.1%.

NatWest has also adjusted five-year fixed remortgage rates.

For first-time buyers, the bank has reduced the five-year fix at 90% LTV with no fee by 0.02% to 4.42%, and the product with a £995 fee and £250 cashback by 0.05% to 4.29%.

Across its BTL offering, the two-year fixed purchase product at 75% LTV with a £3,999 fee has dropped from 3.43% to 3.37%.

Earlier this month, the firm revealed that its gross loans and advances for mortgages in Q3 came to £215.1bn.

TSB cuts product transfer and additional borrowing mortgage rates

TSB has made reductions to its residential product transfer and additional borrowing mortgage rates.

Pricing has been lowered by up to 0.1%, effective from 28 November, and has been applied to two-, three- and five-year fixed rates up to 120% LTV.

The lender has also moved selected product end dates to the end of April.