Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 28/11/2025

Unsurprisingly, the lead-up to the Autumn Budget and the aftermath of the fiscal event dominated the news this week.

The industry spoke up about what measures they wanted to see the Chancellor introduce, and how they felt about what was eventually announced.

Leading the news this week, however, was Mortgage Advice Bureau (MAB) buying out Evolve and Meridian, with plans to merge next month.

Also of interest was Lloyds Banking Group (LBG) easing affordability for first-time buyers and Santander identifying that a larger proportion of new homeowners were older.