Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 28/11/2025

The industry spoke up about what measures they wanted to see the Chancellor introduce, and how they felt about what was eventually announced.
Leading the news this week, however, was Mortgage Advice Bureau (MAB) buying out Evolve and Meridian, with plans to merge next month.
Also of interest was Lloyds Banking Group (LBG) easing affordability for first-time buyers and Santander identifying that a larger proportion of new homeowners were older.
Autumn Budget 2025: Cash ISA allowance cut to £12,000 for under-65s and Lifetime ISAs to be replaced
Autumn Budget 2025: Landlords hit by 2% property income tax increase
‘Mansion tax’ may lead to disputes and could ‘reshape’ housing market – reaction
Older first-time buyers make up growing share of the market, Santander finds
Stamp duty holiday and return of Help to Build would invigorate market, Aldermore says
The mortgage market must step up and soothe Budget angst – McClelland
Lloyds Banking Group makes £1bn of lending available to FTBs