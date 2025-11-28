Create Account
user.first_name
Menu

News

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 28/11/2025

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 28/11/2025
Shekina Tuahene
Written By:
Posted:
November 28, 2025
Updated:
November 28, 2025
Unsurprisingly, the lead-up to the Autumn Budget and the aftermath of the fiscal event dominated the news this week.

The industry spoke up about what measures they wanted to see the Chancellor introduce, and how they felt about what was eventually announced.

Leading the news this week, however, was Mortgage Advice Bureau (MAB) buying out Evolve and Meridian, with plans to merge next month.

Also of interest was Lloyds Banking Group (LBG) easing affordability for first-time buyers and Santander identifying that a larger proportion of new homeowners were older.

 

MAB buys out Evolve and Meridian with merger planned for January

Sponsored

The future is here: API-powered full mortgage applications are live with Halifax Intermediaries

Sponsored by Halifax Intermediaries

Autumn Budget 2025: Cash ISA allowance cut to £12,000 for under-65s and Lifetime ISAs to be replaced

Autumn Budget 2025: Landlords hit by 2% property income tax increase

What mortgage brokers want from tomorrow’s Autumn Budget

‘Mansion tax’ may lead to disputes and could ‘reshape’ housing market – reaction

Older first-time buyers make up growing share of the market, Santander finds

Stamp duty holiday and return of Help to Build would invigorate market, Aldermore says

The mortgage market must step up and soothe Budget angst – McClelland

Lloyds Banking Group makes £1bn of lending available to FTBs

Interest-only returns – and it’s growing up fast – Pierson

Related
View All

News

‘Number of positives’ in LBG proc fee update but PT cut ‘disappointment’, brokers say

‘Number of positives’ in LBG proc fee update but PT cut ‘disappointment’, brokers say

News

NatWest and TSB lower mortgage pricing – round-up

NatWest and TSB lower mortgage pricing – round-up

News

All you need to know about the Autumn Budget 2025

All you need to know about the Autumn Budget 2025

News

Resi transactions hit highest level since March, HMRC says

Resi transactions hit highest level since March, HMRC says

View All
Tags:
Autumn Budget
interest-only mortgage
Lloyds Banking Group
Mortgage Advice Bureau
Mortgage Advice Bureau (MAB)

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/