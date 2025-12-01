Create Account
News

Pivotal Growth buys Xact Mortgages

Pivotal Growth buys Xact Mortgages
Anna Sagar
Written By:
Posted:
December 1, 2025
Updated:
December 1, 2025
Pivotal Growth has acquired Solihull-based mortgage and protection broker Xact Mortgages to boost its new-build presence.

Xact Mortgages was founded in 2007 by Jeremy Brown and is now a seven-strong adviser team.

The broker firm has established “strong relationships” with developers across the Midlands and wider UK.

Xact Mortgages will join Pivotal Growth’s existing new-build division, which is led by Daniel Mumford of Grange Mortgages and Protection Services.

It is the 21st buyout by Pivotal Growth, which is backed by LSL Property Services and Pollen Street Capital and has a combined annual turnover of more than £100m.

Pivotal Growth has specialist adviser teams covering mainstream residential markets along with the second charge, commercial, bridging, buy-to-let (BTL), landlord, protection and home insurance markets.

Conor Brown, managing director of Xact Mortgages, said: “Joining the Pivotal family marks an exciting new chapter for our team and clients. We look forward to working closely with our colleagues at Grange and across the Pivotal group to drive growth and innovation in the new-build sector.”

Mayank Prakash CBE, group CEO of Pivotal, added: “Xact Mortgages is a fantastic addition to the Pivotal Group. Their expertise, strong presence in the new-build sector, and shared client-first approach perfectly complement our growth strategy.

“We are excited about the opportunities ahead as Pivotal’s specialist teams continue to deliver greater value to our clients and the wider property market.”

