Market Harborough BS joins IMLA

Market Harborough Building Society has become a full member of the Intermediary Mortgage Lenders Association (IMLA).

The trade association’s membership consists of more than 50 banks, building societies and specialist lenders. This includes 18 of the 20 largest UK mortgage lenders, measured by gross lending, and accounts for over 90% of mortgage lending.

Market Harborough Building Society specialises in mortgages for “complex scenarios and bridging finance” and operates solely through brokers.

Iain Smith (pictured), head of mortgage distribution at Market Harborough Building Society, said: “At Market Harborough, we are delighted to be joining IMLA at such an important time for the intermediary mortgage market. Intermediaries are central to how we serve customers with specialist needs and complex circumstances.

“Membership of IMLA gives us the opportunity to collaborate even more closely with our peers, contribute to industry-wide discussions, and help shape the future of a market where access to underwriters and personalised support increasingly make a real difference.”

Kate Davies, executive director of IMLA, added: “We are very pleased to welcome Market Harborough Building Society to IMLA. The society brings valuable expertise in specialist lending and intermediary distribution, and we look forward to working closely with Iain and his colleagues as they contribute their insights to our member discussions.”

Sponsored Aldermore Insights with Jon Cooper: Edition 4 – Budget 2025: Landlords feel the heat, brokers to steer the market Sponsored by Aldermore

Last month, IMLA elected Jonathan Stinton as its chair.