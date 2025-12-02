Principality BS and Cumberland BS cut rates; Dudley BS and Vernon BS launch deals – round-up

Principality Building Society will cut selected rates by up to 0.15% and increase joint borrower sole proprietor (JBSP) products.

The changes will come into effect at 9am on 3 December.

Within its residential range, selected products with and without fees, as well as deals with cashback, will fall by up to 0.13%.

For instance, in its residential range with fees, two- and five-year fixed rates between 65% and 90% loan to value (LTV) will fall by around 0.08%.

For residential products with no fees, selected two-, three- and five-year fixed rates from 65% LTV to 90% LTV will fall by around 0.07%.

In its residential cashback range, two- and five-year fixed rates from 65% to 90% LTV will fall by around 0.13%.

In its Help to Buy range, its two-year fixed rate at 75% LTV will be cut by up to 0.01%, and its five-year fixed rate at the same LTV tier is down by 0.15%.

On the JBSP side, two- and five-year fixed rates at 75% LTV will fall by up to 0.01%, and at 80% LTV, they will decrease by around 0.02%. The mutual’s two-year fixed rate at 90% LTV will go down by around 0.02%.

The firm is cutting its five-year fixed buy-to-let (BTL) rate at 60% LTV by up to 0.05%.

On the holiday let side, two-year fixed rates at 60% LTV with and without product fees will fall by 0.02% and 0.01% respectively, while five-year fixed rates at 70% LTV and 75% LTV without fees will decrease by 0.06% and 0.04%.

Principality Building Society is also increasing its five-year fixed JBSP rate at 85% LTV by up to 0.07%.

Cumberland Building Society cuts holiday let rates

Cumberland Building Society will lower selected core holiday let rates by up to 0.2%.

This includes a reduction to its two- and five-year fixed rates from 4.98% to 4.78%.

The products come with a £999 fee and are open to both property purchasers or remortgage cases.

Grant Seaton, head of intermediary lending at The Cumberland, said: “Broker feedback has prompted us to cut rates to support affordability for holiday let landlords looking for a better deal in 2026.

“We keep our holiday let pricing under close review so we can support more customers in the short-term let sector. These price changes reflect both the importance of our broker and landlord relationships and the care we take to track the market and remain competitive.”

Dudley BS brings out resi, expat, BTL and holiday let deals

Dudley Building Society is launching residential, expat, BTL and holiday let products, with pricing starting from 5.45%.

Highlights of the range include a residential two-year fixed rate at 75% LTV, which is priced at 5.45%.

On the expat side, there is a two-year fixed rate at 65% LTV at 5.85%, and the five-year fixed rate equivalent is 5.65%.

Within its BTL range, there is a two-year fixed rate at 80% LTV at 5.7% and a two-year discount deal at 70% LTV at 2.99%.

In its holiday let range, its two-year fixed rate at 80% LTV is 5.9% and the five-year fixed rate is 5.8%.

Arrangement fees start from £499 on residential fixed products, with £999 and £1,999 applied across expat and £750 and £1,499 applied across BTL and holiday let options, depending on the term and LTV. All fees can be added to the loan where the maximum LTV is not exceeded.

Rob Oliver, distribution director at Dudley Building Society, said: “We have looked at the data across our book, listened to what brokers told us in meetings, and have shaped this new range around the areas where we knew we could make a real difference.

“That includes more depth in our expat line for clients returning to the UK, and buy-to-let and holiday let choices that reflect where demand is growing.

“Every product has been shaped with real cases in mind, and we hope this gives brokers more confidence when matching a client’s plans to the right route.”

Vernon BS launches expat BTL deal

Vernon Building Society has launched an expat BTL product to offer improved rates and flexibility for expat landlords.

The two-year discount product is 5.29% with a £999 fee. The maximum LTV is 75%, with a maximum loan of up to £1m.

The interest coverage ratio (ICR) is 140% and allows 25% overpayment flexibility without charge.

It is available on limited company and consumer BTL structures, and is open to first-time landlords.

Available to British nationals in most countries worldwide, borrowers must provide a UK correspondence address, hold a UK bank account and have a minimum employment income of £30,000.

Brendan Crowshaw, head of mortgage and savings distribution at Vernon Building Society, said: “The expatriate property investment market is growing rapidly, yet expat BTL mortgages remain a specialist segment with limited options. Expatriate landlords face real barriers when investing in UK property because mainstream lenders simply can’t accommodate their circumstances.

“The Vernon’s new expat buy-to-let product brings fresh choice, specialist expertise, and the kind of personal underwriting and flexibility that matters when circumstances are complex.”