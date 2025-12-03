Lack of lender appetite is biggest hurdle for brokers working with overseas clients

Around a third said a lack of lender appetite was the biggest hurdle for brokers working with overseas clients, with nearly all brokers saying sourcing finance is challenging.

According to research from Butterfield Mortgages, which surveyed around 300 UK-based mortgage brokers, 98% of brokers find sourcing finance for overseas borrowers to be challenging.

Approximately 11% said it is extremely challenging to source finance for overseas borrowers, 35% labelled it as very challenging, 28% said it is moderately challenging and 25% said it is slightly challenging.

More than a third – 34% – said there was a lack of lenders wanting to work with international borrowers, with a third saying that fluctuations in currency during the loan term were a concern.

Around 28% said there was difficulty in verifying overseas income and/or assets and 26% said there were added due diligence requirements compared to UK resident borrowers.

Nearly a quarter – 23% – said a lack of credit history was a problem, along with differences in legal or regulatory frameworks.

Approximately 22% said there were also complex or unfamiliar tax structures in borrowers’ home countries or jurisdictions, and borrowers’ knowledge of the mortgage process in the UK was a potential hurdle.

Only 18% said time differences were a hurdle when working with overseas clients.

The report noted that 93% of brokers surveyed have worked with non-UK residentials in the past five years, which shows the “ongoing demand from international clients” for UK property.

Alpa Bhakta, CEO of Butterfield Mortgages Limited in the UK, said: “Clearly, there remains high international demand for UK property investments, but the availability of suitable mortgage products is a major sticking point for brokers working with overseas clients.

“Lending to non-UK residents requires a high level of expertise, not to mention the right products and a willingness to embrace the additional due diligence it involves. Lenders that are able to take on the challenge will need to ensure brokers and overseas buyers – who remain a vital part of the UK’s property market, especially in Prime Central London – can access the finance they need, irrespective of how complex their case may be.”