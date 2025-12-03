Nottingham BS launches BTL range to support landlords with post-Budget tax rise

Nottingham Building Society has brought out a suite of buy-to-let (BTL) products to support landlords following the Chancellor’s decision to increase the property income tax in the Autumn Budget.

The government confirmed a 2% property income tax rise from April 2027, increasing tax rates for basic, higher and additional-rate taxpayer landlords to 22%, 42% and 47% respectively.

The range will include lower-rate, higher fee options, with a headline rate of 4.48% for company landlords.

This will give landlords “greater flexibility to manage their outgoings” when “rising tax burdens are compressing rental yields”.

Nottingham Building Society said that it was preparing to launch a similar suite of products for landlords borrowing in their personal name from 5 December, with pricing beginning from 4.24%.

The lender will continue to offer its full suite of flat-fee and zero-fee products, allowing brokers to access a wide spectrum of options.

Nottingham Building Society said that landlords will require 10% less rental income to meet affordability if they pay the fee upfront and 6% less if they choose to add the fee to the loan, lessening the impact of upcoming tax changes.

Matt Kingston, sales director at Nottingham Building Society, said: “Landlords have taken repeated blows in recent years, from rising costs to tax changes, yet they remain a vital part of the UK’s housing ecosystem. The latest tax rise announced at the Autumn Budget risks pushing more good landlords out of the market.

“Our new range is about easing that pressure. By giving landlords more choice, lower monthly payments and greater flexibility, we’re helping them stay financially resilient at a time when margins are tighter than ever.”

He added: “We support a balanced market where renting is fair and buying is achievable. That means backing sustainable, quality rental provision and ensuring long-term renters still have a runway toward homeownership if they want it.

“As a mutual, our focus is always on people. These products are designed with landlords, tenants and the wider housing system in mind, offering practical support at a moment when the sector needs it most.”