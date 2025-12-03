SmartSearch and Twenty7tec deepen partnership with enhanced ID verification

SmartSearch and Twenty7tec have strengthened their relationship by expanding their ID verification services.

The firms said this would deliver faster, more secure and smarter client verification for advisers, lenders and providers in the mortgages, protection and wealth sectors.

This will be supported by SmartDoc, SmartSearch’s document and facial recognition technology that is powered by Daon. It will be integrated into Twenty7tec’s Advice platform, so users can verify clients without switching between systems.

SmartDoc uses facial recognition and checks driven by artificial intelligence to confirm a client’s identity with their ID and a selfie. It can verify more than 200 kinds of identification documents in use across 200 countries and detect potential fraud in real time.

The partnership will provide users with instant electronic identity and anti-money laundering (AML) checks, so professionals can onboard clients quickly while remaining compliant.

Kerry Cleary, partnership director at SmartSearch, said: “Our relationship with Twenty7tec is about making compliance simpler, smarter and more efficient for financial advisers and lenders.

“Bringing SmartDoc into this collaboration means firms can focus on supporting their clients, knowing the checks behind the scenes are quick, accurate and fully compliant.”

Nathan Reilly, commercial director from Twenty7tec, added: “Building on our existing AML integration with SmartSearch to also leverage the SmartDoc capability, which will offer advice firms an extra level of Know Your Customer and AML surety through an efficient and tech-enabled end-user journey, was a no-brainer.

“As compliance threats become more sophisticated, it was important to deliver this functionality with a partner that is trusted and prides itself on its data and accuracy, which is why we selected SmartSearch.”